Emma Calvert might be graduated from Fremont High School, but the accolades are still rolling in for the basketball player.
The Fremont senior was named Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the state of Utah on Thursday, the organization announced.
According to a press release, Calvert can award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing through a Gatorade cause marketing platform called "Play it Forward."
Calvert, who's signed to play basketball at BYU this fall, was one of the most consistent basketball players in the state of Utah throughout her four seasons in a Fremont uniform.
Calvert was a three-time Standard-Examiner All-Area Girls Basketball MVP and a four-time All-Area First Team selection. Calvert started every game for four seasons as Fremont won four straight unbeaten Region 1 championships and two state titles (in 2018 and 2021).
This season, she averaged 17.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 63.1% from the field as the Silverwolves won the 6A state championship with a 26-0 record, earning them a berth to the Geico Nationals tournament.
DART TOP FOOTBALL PLAYER IN THE COUNTRY
Also on Thursday, Gatorade announced that Kaysville native and former Roy High quarterback Jaxson Dart was named the National Football Player of the Year after leading Corner Canyon to an unbeaten 14-0 record and the 6A state championship in the fall.
Dart, now at USC, was surprised over a video call with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who told Dart the news. Some of Dart's family, coaches and teammates showed up with the player of the year trophy at his school.
In the 2020 season, Dart passed for 4,691 yards, 67 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 69.5% completion rate while rushing for 1,195 yards and 12 scores on 128 carries.