Fremont High's basketball uniforms are either blue with white trim, or white with blue trim during the season.
The uniform Maggie Mendelson will wear later this month in Indianapolis will have those two colors, plus red.
The Silverwolves junior is one of 34 basketball players nationwide invited to the Team USA Basketball Women's U16 National Team Trials, which take place June 13-16 in Indiana.
Of those 34 players, 12 will play for Team USA at the FIBA Americas U16 Championships in Santiago, Chile, in August.
The 6-foot-5 Mendelson averaged 14.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game for Fremont this season, helping lead the team to an unbeaten 6A state championship and a fourth straight unbeaten Region 1 championship.
Mendelson is a highly rated national volleyball and basketball recruit, and has expressed a desire to play both at the collegiate level. She was the driving force on Fremont volleyball's 2020 team that won Region 1 and went to the state semifinals.
Mendelson isn't the first Fremont player to be invited to the U16 trials. Two years ago, rising senior Timea Gardiner made the USA U16 team that smoked Canada 87-37 in the final to win the tournament.
Gardiner averaged 7.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in six games for Team USA. The US has won five of the six previous FIBA Americas U16 Championships, including two in a row against Canada.
The 2019 tournament was held in Puerto Aysen, Chile, a fishing city in southern Chile that is closer to the Northern Patagonian Ice Field than it is to Santiago, Chile, where the 2021 tournament will be held.
The top four finishing teams at the FIBA Americas Championship will qualify for the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup.