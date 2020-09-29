PLAIN CITY — Freshman Avery Sanders netted the golden goal in the 84th minute to lift Syracuse to a 4-3 extra-time win Tuesday at Fremont.
Sarah Wynn tallied a brace for Syracuse (10-6, 8-5 Region 1). Abby Schofield netted once. Caroline Stringfellow, Cortney Cobabe, Avery Sanders and Wynn each had an assist.
Ashlyn Gwynn had a goal and an assist for Fremont (8-7, 6-7). Brynlee Meyerhoffer and Camrey Martin also netted. Brooklyn Robinson had one assist.
DAVIS 1, NORTHRIDGE 0
LAYTON — Annie Haycock netted the game-winner in the second half to lift Davis to a region win at Northridge (5-11, 4-9 Region 1). Taygan Sill earned the shutout in goal.
Davis (14-1, 12-1) can win Region 1 outright with a win Thursday at Fremont.
LAYTON 2, ROY 0
LAYTON — Erin Bailey and Kaitlyn Richins scored in the first half to lead Layton over Roy (4-11, 3-10 Region 1).
Brooklyn Pritchett assisted Bailey’s goal. Rilee Godfrey kept the clean sheet for Layton (12-3, 11-2).
BONNEVILLE 4, BOX ELDER 0
WASHINGTON TERRACE — Summer Diamond scored a brace and Bonneville won at home against Box Elder (2-13, 1-8 Region 5).
Sadie Beardall had a goal and two assists for Bonneville (13-2, 7-2 Region 5). Averie Bird netted once while Savana Olsen and Rylee Lopaz each tallied one assist. Abree Beardall kept the clean sheet.
OGDEN 7, TOOELE 0
TOOELE — Tori Kalista scored three goals in a 13-minute span to open the second half and Ogden raced to a win Monday.
Sae Obayashi scored twice for Ogden (11-1, 9-0 Region 10). Chloe Lindquist and Ashlen White also scored. Allison Collingwood earned the clean sheet. Adelyn Boer tallied two assists, while Grace Pulley, Abby Beus and Neveah Peregrina had one.
The Tigers can clinch a share of the Region 10 championship with a win Wednesday night at Cedar Valley.
FARMINGTON 2, BOUNTIFUL 0
FARMINGTON — Abigail Ferrell and Sydney Randall netted before the break to lead Farmington to a region win over Bountiful (7-8, 3-6 Region 5).
Natalie Maire kept the clean sheet for Farmington (10-3, 6-3). Marianne Barber assisted both goals.
ROWLAND HALL 7, ST. JOSEPH 1
SALT LAKE CITY — Sam Munson scored for St. Joseph (6-4, 2-3 2A North) on an assist from Kathryn VanWagoner in a region loss at Rowland Hall.
NORTH SUMMIT 2, UTAH MILITARY 1
COALVILLE — Haley Slater scored in the first half but it wasn’t enough as Utah Military Academy (1-6, 1-4 2A North) fell in a region loss at North Summit.
JUDGE MEMORIAL 2, MORGAN 1
SALT LAKE CITY — After being tied at the half, Morgan fell in a key region matchup at Judge Memorial (11-2, 8-0 Region 13).
Capri Jones scored on a Jayda Jones assist for Morgan (11-2, 5-2).
LOGAN 3, BEAR RIVER 0
LOGAN — Bear River (1-11, 0-8 Region 10) gave up three goals in the second half in a region loss at Logan.
UINTAH 4, BEN LOMOND 1
OGDEN — Melanie Solis scored for Ben Lomond (1-12, 1-9 Region 10) in a region loss Monday.
SCORES, STATS NOT REPORTED
Clearfield 3, Weber 2
VOLLEYBALL
FREMONT 3, NORTHRIDGE 0
PLAIN CITY — Ayva Cebollero paced Fremont (17-2, 8-0 Region 1) with 25 assists, 10 digs and seven kills in a 25-21, 25-17, 25-17 win over Northridge to maintain its first-place standing in Region 1.
Maggie Mendelsen notched 18 kills, Whitley Surrage served two aces, Jade Harlan had 14 digs and Hailee Heslop added four blocks.
Karli Nielson paced Northridge (8-6, 5-3) with 11 kills and 10 digs. Ema Thompson tallied 17 assists and 12 digs while Alex Ivory added 10 kills.
DAVIS 3, ROY 0
KAYSVILLE — Katie Corelli led Davis (12-9, 5-3 Region 1) with 18 kills and five aces in a 25-7, 25-11, 25-10 sweep of Roy. Katie Anderton added 23 assists and three blocks while Cierra Limb tallied 24 digs.
Loryn Brimhall led Roy (4-10, 1-7 Region 1) with five kills. Xochitl Sustaita added 13 digs.
LAYTON 3, WEBER 1
LAYTON — Mercedes Lopez led Layton (11-10, 4-4 Region 1) with nine digs and 32 assists in a 25-17, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21 win over Weber (2-15, 2-6). Lia Katoa had 14 kills, Emma Brough served five aces, Logan Lindsay tallied five blocks and Taylor Jensen added nine digs.
SYRACUSE 3, CLEARFIELD 0
SYRACUSE — Hailee Garcia dished out 35 assists and had eight digs for Syracuse (13-2, 7-1 Region 1) in a 25-13, 25-17, 25-10 win over Clearfield (2-8, 0-8). Andie Thomas served four aces and tallied three blocks for the Titans. Megan Chandler notched 15 kills and Kambree Rodriguez served four aces.
BOUNTIFUL 3, BOX ELDER 0
BRIGHAM CITY — Bountiful finally played a region game and grabbed a straight-sets win at Box Elder (11-4, 3-1 Region 5) by scores of 27-25, 25-22, 25-22.
Jordan Harvey notched 20 kills and three aces for Bountiful (7-5, 1-0). Emrie Satuala added nine kills and Amy black had 15 digs.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Ogden 3, Tooele 1
Woods Cross 3, Bonneville 0
Viewmont 3, Farmington 0
Cedar Valley 3, Ben Lomond 0