Friday's Farmington vs. Viewmont football game has been canceled after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Vikings' program.
"As of this afternoon, the Viewmont football program has been placed on quarantine due to multiple positive COVID cases within the program. Due to the two-week quarantine, the school is currently postponing its next two games. The games vs. Farmington and Bountiful are postponed," a statement from Davis School District read Monday. "It is trying to work out an option where it could play one of those two schools in a few weeks, but that's yet to be determine."
According to the district, none of its schools have had 15 or more positive cases in the past 14 days, which is a Utah Department of Health school guideline that would recommend going online for two weeks at such a point.
This game cancellation is the second football game canceled involving a Weber or Davis County school. Weber High's season opener at Bingham was canceled out of precaution due to multiple positive cases in the Miners' program.
Rescheduling both of the postponed Farmington/Viewmont and Viewmont/Bountiful games is likely impossible given the time crunch toward the end of the season.
Both Farmington and Bountiful face a non-region opponent during the week of fall break on a Wednesday, so there's a chance one of those games could get canceled to accommodate one of the postponed games.
Since the Utah High School Activities Association's move to an RPI-based seeding system for the state playoffs instead of a team's region finish, it won't matter if the two postponed games aren't played since every team gets into the playoffs.
Elsewhere in the state, Friday's Skyline-Brighton football game was postponed due to an outbreak at Skyline.