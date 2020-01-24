GARLAND — On the east wall of Bear River High's Memorial Gymnasium was a banner with a phrase written on it — half in Bear River's red and black school colors, the other half in blue and neon green, Ridgeline High's school colors.
"From our heart to Yours."
It was sent to the school by the Ridgeline boys basketball team, all of whom signed the banner as a sign of support for Bear River High teacher and boys basketball coach Reggie Shaw.
The recent news that Shaw would have brain surgery at the University of Utah was a shock to many in the community, not just because of the inherent seriousness of brain surgery but for how quickly things transpired.
Shaw, in his first year teaching and coaching at Bear River, had been experiencing headaches, according to basketball assistant coach Ryan Sorensen.
On Tuesday, Shaw had an MRI that revealed a tumor that doctors wanted to remove as soon as possible. Shaw went in for surgery Thursday.
Sorenson got a text message in the middle of basketball practice Tuesday from Shaw saying he was at the University of Utah undergoing more testing, then another text message about a half hour later that said, in part, that he had a brain tumor and needed surgery.
"Which was jaw-dropping, honestly," Sorensen said before the Bears' game against Green Canyon on Friday.
"It’s obviously a shock to his family, the community, the school — especially his players and his family," Bear River athletic director Van Park said.
Upon hearing Sorensen deliver the news about Shaw's condition at the end of Tuesday's practice, the Bear River team had an equally shocked reaction, or rather a non-reaction. Sorensen said it was pretty much dead silent.
Now, it's about winning for coach Shaw, something the team might possibly be more motivated to do after a gut-wrenching 63-62 loss at home Friday against Green Canyon, who won with a shot at literally the last second.
"These last couple games, Wednesday and then tonight, we want to try and win for coach Shaw. He really cares about this team, he cares about us, we really want to try and play as hard as we can and try and win for him," senior Mark Huber said.
Before Friday's game, a couple of Green Canyon players found a handful of Bear River's players and gave them a gift basket and a couple of cards for them to give to Shaw.
"That was really classy on their part and just a good thing to do," Huber said.
The schools in Region 11 — all except Bear River are in the Cache Valley — are coming together to help support Shaw and his family.
At every Region 11 boys and girls basketball Friday night, as well as all games next week, there will be announcements made to the crowd and donation jars available where people can donate to help defray Shaw's recovery costs.
A GoFundMe campaign created Thursday had raised $8,115 for the family by Friday night.
"Man, there’s a lot of good people out there. Stuff like this makes you realize how much people really care about each other, so that’s always good to see," said Sorensen, who's known Shaw for most of his life.
An announcement made in the gymnasium before Friday's game gave an update on Shaw and said the surgery went well.
Park said Shaw wants to be optimistic about returning to work. Shaw may be discharged from the hospital sometime early next week.
Many in the community and the school are close with Shaw, a Bear River High alumnus.
In Park's office, there's a photo of the 2004-05 boys basketball team when Park was the head coach. Standing right next to him in the back row on the left: Reggie Shaw.
"It's just really hard (this week) as I'm close to Reggie," Park said. "A lot of memories flood because I remember the day we came home from state, we'd finished third ... sitting in my office, getting ready to go and I go to shut up the team room and there he is still, everyone else is long gone ... he's sitting there crying because he didn't want the season to be over."
In 2006, Shaw, then 19 years old, was driving to Logan when he crossed the yellow divider and clipped a car that held two men, Jim Furfaro and Keith O'Dell, who both died as a result of the accident.
Prosecutors determined that Shaw was texting while he was driving and Shaw served prison time for negligent homicide.
Since then, Shaw has become a fierce opponent of distracted driving. He's spoken about the dangers of distracted driving at schools all across the state and across the country.