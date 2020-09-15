CLEARFIELD — Monica Garcia netted a hat trick after the break to lead Roy High girls soccer to a 3-0 region win at Clearfield (3-8, 2-7 Region 1) on Tuesday afternoon.
Kenna Conley earned the clean sheet in goal for Roy (4-7, 3-6).
Kennedy Bodily had two assists and Macy Reed had one.
LAYTON 6, WEBER 1
LAYTON — Layton took a 4-0 lead into halftime in a region win over Weber.
Erin Bailey and Brooke Nelson each scored twice for Layton (9-1, 8-1 Region 1). Kaitlyn Richins and Greta Wadman netted once. Brooklyn Pritchett tallied two assists while Bailey, Hannah Roe and Reagan Williams each assisted once.
Olivia Hemming scored for Weber (5-5, 4-4) on a Claudia Price assist.
DAVIS 4, SYRACUSE 2
SYRACUSE — Grace Nicol, Annie Haycock, Liv Flint and Alizabeth Arevalo each found the back of the net once for Davis (9-1, 7-1 Region 1) in a road region win.
Sarah Wynn had a goal and an assist for Syracuse (7-5, 5-4). Abby Schofield scored and Caroline Stringfellow had an assist.
FREMONT 6, NORTHRIDGE 0
LAYTON — Fremont netted four times after the half in a region win at Northridge (3-9, 2-7 Region 1).
Brooklyn Robinson and Payten Ivins each had two goals for Fremont (6-5, 4-5). Brynlee Meyerhoffer and Grace Kirby each scored once. Kirby and Abby Dixon each had one assist. Charlie Calder earned the clean sheet.
WOODS CROSS 2, BOX ELDER 1 (OT)
WOODS CROSS — Tessa Buswell netted the golden goal in extra time to lift Woods Cross to a region win over Box Elder.
Ava Egan got Woods Cross (5-6, 2-3 Region 5) on the board in the first half.
Sarena Mackley scored the equalizer for Box Elder (1-11, 0-6) before halftime.
MORGAN 12, PROVIDENCE HALL 0
HERRIMAN — Corrine Henderson scored a hat trick for Morgan (8-1, 1-1 Region 13) in a lopsided region win. Capri Jones added a goal and four assists. Ten other Trojans had a goal or an assist. Viana Johnson, Miyah Turner and Madeline Wangsgard shared the clean sheet.
ST. JOSEPH 9, NORTH SUMMIT 0
COALVILLE — Sam Munson had two goals and three assists, and St. Joseph scored six goals in the first half to beat North Summit.
McKenzie Munson earned the clean sheet for St. Joseph (5-2, 1-1 Region 17). Ciera Aguirre added two goals and one assist.
Ellen Rickerd netted once and posted two assists. Abby Goldner and Abee Walker each had one goal and one assist. Kathryn Van Wagoner and Julie Rickerd each scored once.
MOUNTAIN CREST 6, BEAR RIVER 1
GARLAND — Bear River allowed four Mountain Crest goals after halftime in a home loss. Naiomi Tomlinson scored the lone Bear River (1-7, 0-4 Region 11) goal in the 77th minute.
OGDEN 8, STANSBURY 1
OGDEN — Tori Kalista, Kate Larson and Grace Pulley each scored two goals as Ogden blasted Stansbury on Monday.
Adelyn Boer and Neveah Peregrina also netted for Ogden (8-1, 6-0 Region 10). Peregrina added two assists. Abby Beus and Juliann Stein each assisted once.
VOLLEYBALL
FREMONT 3, WEBER 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Fremont won in straight sets at Weber (1-11, 1-3 Region 1). Scores were 25-19, 25-13, 25-17.
Whitley Surrage led Fremont (10-2, 4-0) with 11 kills. Addie Fisher served five aces. Ayva Cebellero dished out 15 assists and Jade Harlan tallied seven digs.
LAYTON 3, CLEARFIELD 1
CLEARFIELD — Layton grabbed a four-set region win at Clearfield: 25-22, 12-25, 25-22, 25-22.
Lia Katoa tallied 12 kills and six digs for Layton (10-7, 3-1 Region 1). Mercedes Lopez served four aces and dished out 32 assists. Kenzie Christensen had six blocks. Jera Strong added six digs.
Laney Rasband paced Clearfield (1-4, 0-4) with 11 assists, six aces and three kills. Sadie Christiansen had 21 digs and two aces while Miranda Mansfield added six kills and seven aces.
NORTHRIDGE 3, ROY 0
LAYTON — Northridge swept Roy in region play: 25-15, 25-15, 25-17.
Karli Nielson hit .668 with 12 kills for Northridge (5-5, 2-2 Region 1). Alex Ivory had 15 kills and Ema Thompson dished out 17 assists.
Xochitl Sustaita led Roy (3-5, 1-3) with five digs.
SYRACUSE 3, DAVIS 0
SYRACUSE — Syracuse swept Davis 25-22, 25-13, 25-16.
Andie Thomas led Syracuse (5-1, 3-1 Region 1) with 11 kills and three aces. Megan Chandler also served three aces. Saige Dimick tallied three blocks, Kambree Rodriguez had 10 digs and Hailee Gracia dished out 29 assists.
Katie Corelli paced Davis (9-8, 2-2) with eight kills and 10 digs. Katie Anderton and Grace Clark each had six assists. Kate Sargent served three aces and Lauryn Arnold added three blocks.