WASHINGTON TERRACE — The sky is not falling.
Though, really, there's a handful of ways the roof could've caved in on the Bonneville High girls basketball team before coaches assembled everyone for tryouts, before the first tip-off of the season.
Back it up to autumn when, at a college showcase, senior guard Jenna Czarnecki blew out her knee, putting her on the sideline for the whole season.
Czarnecki was a multi-year starting point guard who averaged 14.1 points per game last year and was undoubtedly the on-court leader of the team coming into the 2019-20 season.
Then, the Lakers got new assistant coaches — Savana Scott, Kevin Tracy and Czarnecki — helping reinforce a feeling head coach Tyler Dunyon has that the 2019-20 season is like his first year as a head coach.
All of this came in advance of a season where Bonneville's approach on offense was already going to change a little bit due to experience in the post.
"For us, we're just trying to figure out who we are," Dunyon said after a Dec. 10 home loss against Davis. "Your best player goes down, and — I mean we've got a lot of talent. I think it's evident, I think you can see it between (Courtnie) Porter, (Ginny) Jenkins, our posts, our guards are athletic, but it just comes down to a leadership thing and a confidence thing."
As for that aforementioned sky, it's still there with no signs of falling. The Lakers are 5-5 heading into region play, which starts Friday against Bountiful.
They have a good win at Layton under their belts (47-38 on Dec. 13) and they're plausibly two bad quarters — fourth quarter against Syracuse, second quarter against Davis — from maybe being 6-4 or 7-3.
Many times, Czarnecki — who had knee surgery soon after the injury — is the last coach on the floor after a timeout, or the first one to stand up from her sideline seat and say something to the team.
Without their floor general in uniform, the Lakers — they start a very young lineup — emphasize team basketball more with the loss of their de-facto scoring option. Defensively, they're holding teams under 40 points per game.
"Our defense is really good. Our practices, we focus on defense, we focus on communication and talking on defense to get through screens and everything. The louder our defense is, the better our offense is," junior guard Mia Jensen said.
Coaches preach ad nauseam about communication as the key to a successful defense. It's especially emphasized with this group.
"Well, if we don't talk in some of the games, the next practice, we'll do drills where it'll be five minutes long and everyone has to talk the whole time ... our throats are dead (afterward), really sore. But it's worth it," Jensen said.
The whirlwind transition — one that also includes jumping up to 5A and playing a much harder non-region schedule — has gone well, fellow junior guard Lilly Hall said. She agreed that defense is where the Lakers get their spark.
"In the past we've been more of a run-and-gun team, and now we've been able to learn how to make an offense without Jenna, and our man defense gives teams a lot of pressure and so I think that we've done really well with that," Hall said.
That defense will be put to the test first against Bountiful, which has dynamic freshman Jordyn Harvey and is one of the best rebounding teams in the state. After that, it's Viewmont and then 9-2 Farmington, which ranks first in Region 5 and 14th in the state in team scoring average (52.9 points per game), according to MaxPreps.