KAYSVILLE — Upon reflection, both Davis and Clearfield were at peace with their first-round matchup in the girls 6A state tournament, even though they had played each other twice before during the Region 1 schedule.
In the end, Davis scored a trifecta, tripping the Falcons for the third time this season and advancing to the second round of the playoffs with a 54-29 victory Tuesday.
“Any time you play someone in the region you’re familiar with, it’s a little bit of a rivalry,” Davis coach Anne Jones said. “But I thought we played really hard, tough defense and I thought that was the difference tonight.”
The Darts (No. 9 seed, 18-4) held Clearfield to single digits in the first three quarters when it was still a game and built their lead each period.
“We create turnovers or get a nice board, then come down and get an easy shot. I thought defensively tonight we played really well,” Jones said.
Clearfield (No. 24 seed, 4-18) was comfortable early, holding Davis scoreless until Callie Tolman came off the bench and got the Darts on the board with a layup at the 3:38 mark.
“I thought it was a good matchup for us. We were actually pretty pleased with our seeding in the tournament,” Clearfield coach Johnny Caine said. “We knew what to expect after seeing them a couple of times. We were hoping it would be the opposite, that it would be tough to beat us three times.
“I look at it as a positive. We could have gone down to Utah County and played someone we didn’t know. We just didn’t come out and play our best game."
After Tolman’s basket, sophomore wing Kylee Mabry got the ball rolling for the Darts, scoring their next eight points to take a 10-7 lead.
“It was weird playing a 7 o’clock game, where we usually have a sophomore game before us so we have time to prepare, but it was a little bit of nerves,” Mabry said. “It was a big game coming in for us, playing Clearfield for the third time. They’re a really good team.”
Mabry finished with 15 points, including a 3-pointer, and shot 6 of 11 from the free-throw line.
“I think going in for the offensive and defensive boards really got it going for me. Then on offense, my teammates look for me to get the ball, so that helped a lot,” Mabry said.
Tolman also notched double figures with 12 points and Phoebe Arnold added a solid game in a reserve role with nine points.
Miranda Mansfiled led Clearfield with nine points while Makailey Cregger and Emily Soto checked in with six each.
Davis advances to play at No. 8 seed Herriman on Thursday in the second round.