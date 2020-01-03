FARMINGTON — One could argue whether it is outstanding offense or dominating defense when a basketball team totals scoring streaks of 18-0 and 19-2 in one game.
Whichever side wins the debate, the result turns out to be the same: a lopsided beatdown on the high school hardwood.
Farmington’s girls squad was the perpetrator of the pounding, as the Phoenix flew to a 51-18 non-region win over Ogden on Friday evening.
6-foot-3 sophomore post player Delaney Baker scored 13 points as a young but eminently talented Phoenix team improved to 9-1 in pre-league play.
“I think we’ve established the trust because we have a lot of returning girls this year, so we know each other’s skills and capabilities,” Baker said.
It was close at 10-7 after Ogden’s Rachel Davis knocked down a 3-pointer midway through the first quarter, but Farmington then went on its first big scoring spree, 18-0, that carried to the 4:35 mark of the second stanza and a 28-7 lead.
“It’s really when both our offense and defense started clicking. I thought our defense could shut them down well, but we made a few mistakes early, then got together and made it work,” Farmington coach Van Price said. “On offense, Delaney and Naomi (Kehl) took advantage of the mismatches we had inside, so that’s where we went.”
Farmington came out of halftime and put up a 19-2 third period with Ogden’s only points a pair of free throws by Gracie Fergus at 4:51 on the clock.
“We were looking to get our post game going with me and Naomi, since we were a lot taller and bigger than them,” Baker said. “We were focused on running through our plays and not have individual play — making sure to work the ball and not be lazy.”
Kehl, a 5-foot-10 senior post, led the Phoenix with 15 points, while Valerie Kunzler, Abigail Ferrell and Amber Beddes (a pair of 3-pointers) each netted six.
With only 18 points on the night, Farmington held the Tigers to single digit scoring in all four quarters, including six in the second half following a 32-12 edge at the break.
“We set some defensive goals at halftime; we didn’t want them to score 10 points in the second half,” Price said. “It was a high standard, but we did well with that.”
In an interesting anomaly, Price pulled his core group with 1:25 left in the third quarter and the Phoenix didn’t score another point the rest of the game.
Ogden (4-7) also played its subs down the stretch and actually won the fourth frame, 4-0, not nearly enough to close the gap from the two Farmington blitzes earlier.
“We’re playing a lot of young bodies — only two seniors give us some minutes — our philosophy to build upon is to start with our youth at the freshman level and be solid there,” Ogden coach Wesley Padilla said. “We do go on some streaks where we give up some runs like that, but that’s the inexperience of our players right now. Give us two, three years down the line and it will be a different story.”
The early triple in the first quarter by Davis was enough to lead the Tiger scoring with three points.