FARMINGTON — Farmington High’s girls basketball team is already a tough draw for any team.
The Phoenix didn’t come into Friday’s Region 5 opener with a 9-2 record on the basis of luck.
Now imagine Farmington with some extra motivation. Its last game, a 38-33 loss to Ridgeline, didn’t sit well with anyone.
“The girls know we’re better than our last loss and they were tired of me yelling at them, calling them out on the table a little bit," head coach Van Price said. "We still were a little bit worried because Brooklyn (Perkins is) not at full strength yet, we brought her off the bench and gave her minutes here and there, but I just think our girls were raring to go.”
There was the factor of wanting to rebound from the Ridgeline loss, combined with Friday’s game being the Region 5 opener — and it coming against defending region champion Box Elder — that made for some stunning results for the Phoenix.
Kailee Talbot pulled up on a fastbreak and made a jump shot to give Box Elder High a 5-4 lead on Farmington nearly midway through the first quarter.
Something clicked or changed with the Phoenix after that because Farmington went on a 24-0 run.
Farmington’s eventual 55-22 win was practically secured before halftime.
"So this game, we tried to focus on playing as a team more and I think that helped a lot because every aspect from posts to guards, everyone was working together," junior guard Abigail Ferrell said.
That 24-0 run, which was sort of like when the Empire showed off its “fully operational battle station” in Star Wars, spanned from about the halfway point of the first quarter all the way to the 1:21 mark of the second, ending finally with a basket by Box Elder’s Esther Dutson.
Farmington (10-2, 1-0 Region 5) picked off a high rate of passes in the halfcourt, converted several fast-break chances, Valerie Kunzler made three 3-pointers and the Phoenix controlled virtually every aspect of the court.
Kunzler scored 12 points during the run with two 3s, a driving bucket with two seconds left in the first quarter, and an and-one where she got fouled shooting a 3 and made the ensuing free throw.
Ferrell was also key to the run. She had one of the earlier buckets during the rally, a tricky reverse layup that she basically shot over her head and behind her.
"(Kunzler and Ferrell) were really in sync together, too, feeding each other, all over the place, on loose balls. Boy, they really stepped up," Price said.
Ferrell made a fast-break layup after a Haley McFarland steal and made another off an assist from point guard Perkins, who played sparingly due to illness.
That made the score 28-5. At that point, the game’s outcome was barely in doubt. Kunzler finished with 20 points, Ferrell had 17 and Naomi Kehl scored 10.
Tegan Mecham hit a pair of 3-pointers and led Box Elder (5-8, 0-1) in scoring with six points.
"We made a goal to not let them score more than nine points each quarter and it helped a lot, that mindset. We ended up having them score even less than that," Ferrell said.
Schematically, Price thinks the team’s strength is its defense, and particularly the trouble it causes by switching picks.
Teams try and pick-and-roll to get mismatches, but Farmington’s guards are quick as evidenced by Friday night’s performance, and can get good position to stop the other team’s point of attack.
When that happens, Price says, loose balls come and so do fast breaks.
“I love that. That’s our game, we kind of got away from it a little bit and we’re doing better at emphasizing that,” Price said.