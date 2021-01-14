BOUNTIFUL — The midrange jump shot is a fading art in the sport of basketball since teams generally go for 3-pointers or layups, but the midrange is anything but fading away for the Farmington girls basketball team.
Abigail Ferrell scored 12 points, hitting a handful of short or midrange jumpers, as the Phoenix (8-1, 1-0 Region 5) cruised past Bountiful 45-23 Thursday night in a meeting of top 10 teams, per the state’s 5A RPI rankings, as well as the two expected favorites in Region 5.
Score one for the defending region champs, who came in with the top spot in the RPI and put on a defensive clinic.
Bountiful (9-4, 1-1), the No. 6 team in the RPI, came in averaging 54.9 points per game; usual leading scorer Emrie Satuala had seven points Thursday, which led the team.
Farmington recorded 22 steals and deflected or tipped an untold number of other passes.
“I thought everybody contained their (player) really well and when not, there was always somebody behind helping. (Jordyn) Harvey and Satuala, they both had somebody on them all the time. Very rarely did they get open for just an open look, so that was good,” head coach Van Price said.
Haley McFarland scored 10 points for Farmington. Ferrell was credited with eight steals and Bountiful made just nine field goal attempts (no 3-pointers).
“I definitely think we were prepared, but we can always improve and that’s what we’re planning on doing,” Ferrell said.
As for the midrange jump shot, Ferrell had three of them during Farmington’s 10-0 run that bumped the lead from 16-11 to 26-11. One of them came in transition.
“I try to create different shots and I feel like I can drive past people more often than not,” Ferrell said.
Later in the third, Valerie Kunzler made the game’s first and only 3-pointer after a handful of attempts — a teammate yelled “there it is!” from the bench while the ball was in midair — then the Phoenix extended the lead into the 20s.
The surprising part of Thursday’s performance may be the timing. Farmington hasn’t played since Dec. 30, 2020, after going through a quarantine period with multiple players testing positive for COVID-19 after New Year’s Day.
“We’ve worked hard in practice and they were hungry for a game since it’s been awhile,” Price said.
The team had also been stewing over a 53-44 loss to Lehi on Dec. 30 in which the Phoenix was held scoreless in the third quarter after leading by eight at halftime.
Starting center Delaney Baker came back to the lineup Thursday and scored 11 points after not having practiced for 10 days. A couple more players are still out, Price said.
“I’m really proud of them because they’re handling this — I’m sure it’s gotta get people down, but they’re handling it well and they look forward to practice, really look forward to games. I’m really glad we’re playing, that’s something I hope we can keep doing is playing games,” Price said.