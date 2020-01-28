As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
KAYSVILLE — Everyone who plays against the Fremont girls basketball team knows about Timea Gardiner, the 6-foot-3 sophomore forward who’s already going to be one of the most heralded recruits in the country.
Lately, she’s been playing like it.
For the third time in the last four games, Gardiner scored 20-plus points, this time ending with 23 in Tuesday night’s big win at Davis High.
As ever, Gardiner scored on a variety of drives to the basket, jump shots, putbacks and whatever else she and the Silverwolves could manufacture.
“You can tell she’s emerging really nicely, if you want to call it that. Those type of players, they’re special for a reason and I think she’s really kind of growing into the role,” Fremont head coach Lisa Dalebout said.
The final score was 55-33. It just didn’t feel that way because things didn’t get way out of hand in the first quarter, unlike the teams' prior meeting this year.
Fremont High takes on Davis High on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in a girls basketball game at Davis High School.
Fremont’s lead was 6-0, then 8-6 after a Kylee Mabry fast-break bucket.
Fremont (16-2, 9-0 Region 1) scored on two straight possessions early in the second quarter, both off lob passes into the low post, to force a Davis timeout with a 14-6 lead.
Davis cut it to six at halftime with some good offensive rebounding and a fast-break 3 by Mabry.
“They brought the same effort against us as last time, they just had different strategies against us. We knew they were going to play differently, so we needed to bring something else that would help us win,” Gardiner said.
The something else?
"Energy and playing together, talking and doing the little things that would eventually help us down the road," Gardiner said.
It also helped that the Silverwolves scored in the final seconds at the end of the first, second and third quarters, giving them a boost going into the quarter breaks that no doubt helped sway things in their favor, ever so slightly.
Fremont point guard Halle Duft, who earlier this year made a game-winning layup at Copper Hills, somewhat replicated the feat as the first-half clock showed its last few seconds, driving into the lane for an underhand shot that sat on the rim before dropping down.
With the third-quarter clock showing 5 seconds left, Duft dribbled to the 3-point line before lobbing to Gardiner for a layup that beat the buzzer and gave Gardiner 17 points after three quarters.
"My teammates are finding me in positions where they can help me score, and just creating opportunities for myself and my teammates and taking the opportunities that are given," Gardiner said of her recent scoring touch.
The layup made it an 11-point lead for the Silverwolves, who would eventually cruise to another big Region 1 win that’s become so common the past three seasons.
This one just took longer. It wasn’t wrapped up by halftime and Davis looked every part of making it a close game at the end.
A Phoebe Arnold 3 and a Kelsey Leavitt fast-break basket cut the Fremont lead to 28-22 for a brief moment in the third quarter.
After that, Fremont went on a 15-2 run spanning both sides of the third-quarter break to put the game away.
“I felt like our girls made some plays, that’s the biggest thing. They made some big plays, they made some big shots and I thought they settled down a little bit and got used to the things that Davis was running at us,” Dalebout said.
Emma Calvert scored 12 points and Maggie Mendelson added 10 for Fremont.
Mabry led Davis with 13 points and Regan Hansen chipped in seven.
At this point, the region title is likely out of play for the Darts (13-3, 6-3 Region 1), but there’s plenty left to play for. As of Tuesday morning, they ranked No. 9 in the UHSAA 6A RPI rankings, one spot behind Syracuse.
A No. 8 seed would guarantee two home playoff games. A No. 6 seed or higher would guarantee a first-round bye and one home playoff game, with the quarterfinals onward being played at the University of Utah.
A No. 7 seed, in particular, would mean avoiding the No. 1 seed — at this point it's Fremont — until the championship game.