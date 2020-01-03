PLAIN CITY — For 4 minutes and 22 seconds, it looked like Fremont and Davis would go to the wire in girls basketball Friday night.
The Silverwolves led 8-6 and had just called timeout after two straight layups by Davis guards.
After that, it only became a matter of how large Fremont's margin of victory would be as the Silverwolves dealt Davis its first loss of the season with a 58-36 runaway.
Davis (8-1, 1-1 Region 1) started brightly enough, scoring two layups on back cuts through Fremont's defense, and employing a 2-3 zone that made the Silverwolves (9-2, 2-0) think for a minute.
After that timeout with 4:38 left in the first quarter and Fremont leading 8-6, Fremont's defense stifled the Darts and allowed just five points from then until the 4:36 mark of the third quarter when Hannah Loveland drained a corner 3-pointer.
Loveland co-led Davis with 13 points and made three 3-pointers.
"We changed our defense completely, we went out and just played a completely different style and I felt like the girls just responded to the challenge," Fremont head coach Lisa Dalebout said.
One such stretch of Fremont defensive possessions in the second quarter went like this: missed shot, turnover, miss, miss, traveling, turnover and turnover before a tough basket by Callie Tolman. By then it was 29-11.
"We started to have energy, we started talking (on defense), we started moving, checking out, closing out, focusing on the details and then everything just kind of fell into place," Fremont sophomore Timea Gardiner said.
Gardiner led the Silverwolves with 15 points, scoring two with a nifty jump shot from an inbound play with mere seconds left in the first quarter.
Emma Calvert scored 13 points and six Silverwolves players combined to make seven 3-pointers.
Fremont didn't allow Davis' leading scorer Kylee Mabry — she finished with 13 points — to score until a fastbreak layup with 4:13 left in the third.
The Darts came in to Friday's big meeting having won all eight of their games by double digits, but Fremont and its overwhelming height advantage was a different type of matchup problem for the Darts.
"I don't think anybody in the state can match up with them really, to be honest," Davis head coach Anne Jones said. "It's a rare thing to have anybody that's 6 foot and they've got three. So when they do that combination and they've got good players, they're not just big bodies, they're good players."
Fremont learned a couple things at last month's Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona, where the Silverwolves went 2-2 and struggled to score in their two losses, one of which was by a 54-27 score against an all-girls Catholic school from Southern California.
"It's not a bad thing to go in and have people expose you in certain areas because you're going to learn from it a lot more. I also thought the team came together, they got a lot closer on the trip. I feel like the camaraderie is better," Dalebout said.