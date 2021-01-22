SYRACUSE — Fremont High’s girls basketball team jogged onto the floor with one of its best players, junior forward Timea Gardiner, helping facilitate warmups instead of participating in them.
Gardiner wasn’t playing due to a knee injury Friday night at Region 1 unbeaten Syracuse, probably what one would figure to be the worst time in the region schedule for the Silverwolves to be down one of their best players.
On this night, it didn’t matter.
Fremont led 26-20 at halftime and 44-28 after a third quarter in which it held Syracuse (11-2, 5-1 Region 1) scoreless the final 6 1/2 minutes, slowly building an advantage that ended up being a resounding 57-37 win.
Starting in place of Gardiner was junior guard Mia Austin, who scored the team’s first eight points of the game, including two 3-pointers. She finished with 19 points and five 3-pointers.
“We’ve been shooting a lot in practice and I think that our teammates just running our sets to get open helped out a lot,” she said.
While Austin's first 3-pointer was still in the air, head coach Lisa Dalebout yelled from the bench, "That's it!"
Austin's big night from beyond the arc was a welcome sight for a Fremont (14-0, 6-0) team that normally dominates inside but struggles to shoot from outside.
The Silverwolves made nine 3s as a team, with Emma Calvert hitting two of them, including a stepback 3-pointer — Austin called it "awesome" — early in the second half that brought the bench off its feet.
But before all of that, it was an as-expected tight contest.
Fremont's Maggie Mendelson made two straight shots for a 19-13 lead in the second quarter following a tough defensive battle and a host of turnovers on both sides.
Syracuse point guard Baylee Sanders (11 points) cashed in on a transition layup to cut it to 19-17 and also made a 3 to pull the Titans within 21-20. FHS closed the half on a 5-0 run helped by an Austin corner 3-pointer.
The second half began with a volley of 3-pointers, first from Syracuse's Skylee Hopkins, then a quick stepback 3 from Emma Calvert, then a deep 3 from Sanders. Calvert finished with 17 points.
Titans guard Whitney Sorenson made a shot to cut it to 31-28 early in the third quarter and then came the turning point of the game: the Titans didn’t score again until Sorenson made a runner with 6:38 left in the fourth.
Fremont’s loudest cheer of the night came after a defensive stop where the Silverwolves tightly guarded Syracuse for 47 seconds in the third quarter, stopping everything the Titans tried, cutting off passing lanes, stopping drives and deterring shots.
Syracuse came into Friday averaging 58.3 points per game and had been held under 40 points just once all season.
All told, it was a 15-0 Fremont run and the lead grew to 19.
“We talked about not scoreboard watching and taking it one possession at a time, but you know, they’re gonna make shots, they’re a good team," Syracuse head coach Braden Hamblin said. "But the problem is we have to turn around and take care of our business on the offensive end and make shots as well because if we don’t, then two or three shots turns into four or five and all of a sudden you’re down 16 or so.”
The prevailing thought in Region 1 both before and during the season was if any team could legitimately challenge Fremont for an entire game and not just one quarter, it was Syracuse.
At halftime it was a 26-20 Fremont lead, the caveat being that Gardiner wasn't playing. Even so, Fremont has normally put teams away at the break and for two-plus quarters the outcome wasn't a 100% certainty.
"We kind of expected to be tested and knew they would play a really good ballgame so we didn't feel like things were out of control, and we didn't feel like we didn't have a handle on the game. We knew we'd have to keep playing well in the second half," Dalebout said.