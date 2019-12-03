PLAIN CITY — Fremont's loss to Bingham in the 2019 girls basketball state tournament was about nine months ago. It's a completely new season and most of the current team wasn't even on the roster for that game.
Yet one couldn't deny there was a little extra fire from the Silverwolves (2-0), who played Tuesday's early December meeting with Bingham like it was in late February and won 71-44.
Keep in mind, the Miners returned just about everybody from last year's state title-winning team, but it was the Silverwolves' defense that made its mark.
"At this point in the season, you usually have a lot of breakdowns when you're dealing with the team element, and I feel like at both ends of the floor they did a really good job," Fremont head coach Lisa Dalebout said.
The win might tell the Silverwolves and Dalebout that they're way ahead of schedule for December. The rest of the state might see their 27-point win over the defending champion and collectively gulp.
Fremont played some zone, took away everything inside the paint (that's what happens when a team has two or three kids at 6-foot-3 or taller on the floor) and still hardly let Bingham shoot an open 3-pointer. The Silverwolves dove for loose balls and point guard Halle Duft forced a handful of turnovers against Bingham point guard Ameleya Angilau.
"The defense was really tough. I thought that the way they rotated and communicated, their on-ball defense was really tough. They played really well as a team tonight," Dalebout said.
The game's finish was an exclamation point but the its beginning was more of a question mark with both teams having about the same amount of turnovers as shot attempts, maybe even more.
Averee Porter's baseline floater tied the game 2-2 with 4:44 left in the first quarter, her layup shortly after gave Fremont the lead and the Silverwolves never relinquished it, leading by 26 in the fourth when Dalebout subbed out the starters.
Porter scored seven of her 10 points in the first quarter. What many figured would be a single-digit ballgame by the end was a double-digit game barely 30 seconds into the second quarter.
A Duft 3-pointer early in the second made it 15-4, the first sign that this game was about to get way out of hand.
The next sign was when Timea Gardiner found Emma Calvert for a fastbreak layup for Calvert's first points of the night, which was all she needed to get rolling.
"That's what's actually really neat about this team, we legitimately have 12 people who can score, they can shoot the ball and they've worked really hard in the offseason to develop their game. Hopefully it keeps panning out," Dalebout said.
Gardiner's first points came with 6:39 let in the third quarter, at which point the Silverwolves led by 18. Gardiner finished with 11 points, six of them coming on two tough and-one plays in the third quarter.
Calvert finished with 17 points, sophomore Mia Austin scored 13 and freshman Maggie Mendelson had 11.
Calvert had a putback and an and-one play at the end of the third quarter, scoring five of the team's final seven points. Mendelson had six in the fourth quarter.