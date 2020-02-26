SALT LAKE CITY — It was appropriate that a steal by Ally Blackham gave Skyridge a thrilling 46-43 win over Syracuse Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the 6A girls basketball tournament at the Huntsman Center.
That’s because Blackham led the ballhawking madness that forced the Titans into 24 turnovers.
Blackham finished with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals.
With less than 10 seconds remaining and Syracuse looking to win a game it had trailed most of the way, Blackham stepped in front of a pass, stole the ball and raced down the floor for the clinching layup.
Skyridge coach Gabriel Roberts said it was appropriate that Blackham made the big steal.
"It came down to one play and I said let’s make a play," he said. "Ally Blackham made the play of the game. She is one of our leaders on defense along with Teagan Gray, who had an awesome first half."
Roberts said the Falcons were not able to stop Syracuse’s inside game, so they needed to look for opportunities for a steal in a situation where they needed one big play to win.
"She’s a gambler," he said of Blackham. "When you gamble correctly, it works out well."
The first half didn’t offer any hint of a thrilling finish. Skyridge forced 15 turnovers and built a 25-12 halftime lead. Syracuse looked frustrated.
But the Titans came roaring back in the second half behind the play of Rachel Godfrey, who had 14 of her 18 points in the second half to go with seven rebounds.
The Titans managed their first lead on five straight points by Whitney Sorensen with 3:15 to play and held their last lead with 1:16 to go.
But Blackham would give the Falcons the lead for good on a driving layup, then make the play of the game with the steal and basket.
Syracuse coach Braden Hamblin said he was proud of the way his girls responded in the second half.
"We put the pressure back on them a little bit to finish the game," said the coach, whose team finished with a 19-4 record. "It didn’t come out our way, but I was proud of the way we responded."
Hamblin said the Skyridge press surprised his team.
"We weren’t ready and they knocked us in the mouth a bit, but we came back in the second half. You’ve got to be ready from the tipoff."