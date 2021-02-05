LAYTON — Northridge junior center Liza Toa had not had much of an impact in the game, with only five points in 30-plus minutes.
But there she was, basketball in hand, facing two free throws with 1:15 to play, tied at 38 and the game on the line.
Toa drained the first attempt and the second one splashed home for a two-point lead.
Thirty-five seconds later, she stole a Layton pass in the corner and when Madison Hosino added two more foul pitches, it was game over.
Northridge rallied from a four-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter and split the season series with the Lancers, netting a 43-39 Region 1 victory on Friday evening.
The Knights (5-12, 4-6 Region 1) made 8 of 9 free throws in the fourth quarter, including their last five points of the game.
“I just thought I’ve got to make it; put the basket in,” Toa said. “It started a path to the end; it’s not over yet. We could get the lead and keep it, but there’s still seconds to play.
“We have built up our free-throw skills as the season has gone on. In practice, we shoot two, do something else, shoot two more. It really helps,” she said.
Toa got to the free-throw line after a timeout, on a play that didn’t work out quite the way in was originally intended.
“The play was meant for me, but we didn’t get to it, so we rearranged ourselves,” Toa said. “It was kind of improv at that point and it wasn’t a specific play — just take a look and put it on the court.”
Layton (6-7, 6-4) didn’t get a good look on its subsequent possession and Toa stole the ball in front of the Lancer bench, fed Hosino, who was fouled, and then iced the game with 39.5 seconds left with a 42-38 edge.
Hosino led the Knights with 16 points, while Kaylee Hess chipped in with nine, including six in the final frame.
It was tied at 31 after three quarters, with both teams countering one run after another. Northridge had streaks of 9-0 and 11-2 early on, and Layton answered with bursts of 9-1 and 9-2.
The Lancers had gone up 38-34 with 4:33 to play before going stone cold and one final Northridge push put the Knights in control 43-38 with 22.5 seconds left.
Layton coach Rob Reisbeck was short with his comments after the game.
“We got beat. They beat us. We didn’t play very well, they won,” Reisbeck lamented. “They made plays, we didn’t.”
Charly Stevens paced the Lancers with 11 points and Kamryn Moore added eight.
“We’ve been down before and our heads would hang and it was game over,” Northridge coach Chris Smith said. “Today we continued to fight and committed to play defense.”