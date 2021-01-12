For the last three years, the Ogden High at Ben Lomond matchup in girls basketball has been the source of three straight Scots upset wins.
Two years ago, Cristal Martinez made a free throw to break a 50-50 deadlock and BL won 51-50.
Last year, the Scots made a late 10-0 run, watched a Tiger buzzer-beater attempt fall short for one of just two wins the whole season.
In the three meetings played at Ogden High those same years, the Tigers’ average margin of victory is 19.3 points.
Apparently there was something about Ben Lomond’s old gymnasium that leveled the playing field. Metaphorically and literally speaking, Ogden’s house of single-digit losses is no more.
The Tigers (5-6, 2-0 Region 10) won their second region game this season in as many tries, running past Ben Lomond (2-7, 0-3) early in a 61-30 win Tuesday night at BLHS’ still-sparkling new athletic facility.
“It’s a rivalry game. I always think rivals, no matter what the competition level is, it’s always a rival,” Ogden head coach Wes Padilla said.
The old Ben Lomond gym is now a crumpled heap of steel rebar, dirt, concrete, glass and whatever else was inside the building’s guts a few building code revisions ago.
Ogden pressed early, worked the ball around on offense and generated plenty of open shots that just didn’t go in.
Eventually, enough went in for the Tigers and defensively they were strong enough to prevent the Scots from getting a good look on the offensive end most of the game.
Then came a seemingly endless string of layups in the first quarter, which carried over to the second and third quarters before Ogden pulled its starters in the fourth. Ogden led 32-8 at halftime and 50-16 after three quarters.
Caitlin Richardson scored 13 of her 14 points in the first half to lead the Tigers. Four players — Ashlen White, Mandi Bergeson, Ashley Christensen and Grace Pulley — scored seven or more points with White and Bergeson getting nine and eight, respectively.
Pulley grabbed 12 rebounds; White had eight rebounds, while both she and Richardson were credited with seven steals.
Ben Lomond guard Avery Beadles led all scorers with 16 points, scoring 10 after halftime.
This is Padilla’s third year coaching Ogden and he thinks the Tigers are moving in the right direction.
“We’re looking to be one of the top (teams) in the region,” he said. “Based on our preseason performances and who we’ve played against and kind of where we line up, we’re right there in the mix.”
The Tigers will get their shot to test their ambition the next two games when they face Cedar Valley and region favorite Juan Diego.
Meanwhile, the Ben Lomond boys basketball team sat behind the east basket and watched the girls game early on. Unlike previous years, the boys weren’t getting ready to take the floor at the conclusion of the varsity girls game.
COVID-19 is still exerting an iron grip on the world, so Region 10 (and pretty much every other region in the state, including Regions 1 and 5) changed its schedule to “same site, different night” instead of “same night, same site” to reduce the number of people in one location on game nights.
It means there’s varsity games each night from Tuesday to Friday: the Ogden-Ben Lomond boys matchup is scheduled for Wednesday at BLHS.
It also means the customary sellout crowd the rivalry draws probably won’t be a reasonable expectation until next year, at the earliest.