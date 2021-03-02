FARMINGTON —In a COVID-19-crazy world, the Farmington High girls basketball team warmed up in T-shirts that had the motto “Play Like It’s Our Last” on their backs.
While the shirts referred to the pandemic, the Phoenix are also looking to play two more games in the 5A tournament. After leading by nine at the half, they used a huge third quarter to take control, then weathered a rocky fourth frame to advance in the playoffs.
Farmington survived Skyline 50-43 on Tuesday and advanced to the 5A semifinals Friday at Salt Lake Community College.
“(The T-shirts) definitely had to do with COVID. We’ve always tried to be as safe as we can,” Farmington senior guard Amber Beddes said. “We always try to play like it’s our last game because someone could possibly get sick and shut down our team, and now we’re in state and it’s single elimination.”
Beddes scored seven straight points to open the third quarter after No. 1 Farmington held a 31-22 lead at the half. The Phoenix outscored No. 9 Skyline (16-7) by a 13-5 margin in the period.
“It was definitely the team; I thought we played really well together. There were specific plays that we ran were more towards guards, so it just happened to be towards me,” Beddes said. “If it weren’t for the good passes and good screens, I wouldn’t have gotten those points.”
She finished with 13 points, including a pair of 3s, for Farmington (19-1).
The teams traded runs in the first half, with Farmington going on an 9-0 burst after an early Skyline basket to take an 11-3 lead midway through the initial quarter.
But Skyline countered with an 11-zip run to grab a 17-16 edge early in the second stanza.
Valerie Kunzler then caught fire for the Phoenix, scoring eight straight points late in the period as Farmington led at the break 31-22. She had 13 points at the half, including a trio of 3-pointers.
“Close games are stressful, so I was like, OK, I’ve got to help my team,” Kunzler said. “I didn’t think about it, just let the game come to me and the shots were able to fall for me. My teammates got me the ball when I was open. We played really unselfish ball and when we play that and play as a team, that’s when we’re the best.”
Kunzler had 20 points for the night, on four 3s and a 2-of-4 mark from the free-throw line.
Delaney Baker had six points inside for Farmington in the first half.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and protected our lead in the second half,” Farmington coach Van Price said. “In the fourth quarter we went into kind of a delay offense to take time off the clock and it paid off for us, but we kind of got out of the offensive mode and didn’t look to score as much and allowed them to come back.”
Skyline won the fourth quarter 16-6 which closed the gap at the end.
“We got in a little bit of foul trouble, then in the last three minutes we slowed it down to protect our lead, so we weren’t looking to score quite as much and that had something to do with it,” Kunzler said. “As soon as we got our composure and talked about it after a timeout we had it at the end.”
Last year’s painful loss in the tournament is behind them and Price said “It’s just nice to have everybody healthy. Last year we had two people sick and (Kunzler) wasn’t there at all. Hoping with COVID and testing and the way things are, we were praying we could have everybody there and healthy and everybody was there today.”