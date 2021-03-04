TAYLORSVILLE — For two straight seasons, Bingham has authored the end of spectacular seasons by very good Fremont High girls basketball teams en route to winning back-to-back 6A state championships.
Thursday afternoon in the same Salt Lake Community College gym where the Silverwolves raised the state-title trophy in 2018, they secured their spot in their third state championship game appearance in four seasons by beating those same Miners, 61-52.
Fremont will face No. 1 Herriman in Saturday afternoon’s final at SLCC after the Mustangs beat Lone Peak in the earlier semifinal.
“It’s just another game, that’s how we had to think of it," Fremont senior forward Emma Calvert said. "We can’t just think of it as Bingham, but I think it’s really good because we get to the championship, that’s another reason it was really fun.”
Though not technically the same team, the deep blue uniforms and the word “Bingham” was still the same.
Whether the Miners were a mental roadblock in the Silverwolves’ heads, they wouldn’t say earlier this week after beating Skyridge in a Tuesday home quarterfinal win.
From the get-go, the answer was: probably not. Fremont opened up a 9-3 lead in the first quarter and led 20-11 at the quarter break in one of its best offensive quarters this season, particularly in light of the occasion and who the Silverwolves were playing.
The first half probably went better than Fremont could’ve hoped for: the Silverwolves shot 65% from the field and 5 of 7 from 3-point range en route to a 34-23 halftime lead.
“I think we came out swinging, we came out really hard, really ready for anything and we just came out and I don’t think they know what hit them,” Calvert said. “Right from the start we just kind of came out and gave them everything and I think we tend to do that a lot ... because people will watch our film and stuff, and they’ll be like ‘Oh they’re not that fast,’ and then we’ll come out and they’ll be like ‘Oh my gosh.’”
It was a stark contrast to Tuesday’s quarterfinal win over Skyridge, where the Silverwolves struggled (relatively speaking) in their then-toughest game of the season.
Mia Austin, who had an off shooting night Tuesday, scored nine of her 11 points in the first half (she also had seven assists) and all were on the fast-break, including a 3-pointer.
Fremont’s 3-point shooting was noticeably absent Tuesday and it came back in a hurry Thursday. Kallin Freestone made 3s on back-to-back possessions, Halle Duft made one toward the end of the first quarter, Austin made one and so did Averee Porter.
“I actually think that they played a little bit looser and I feel like the ball moved a little bit better,” head coach Lisa Dalebout said.
It made Bingham have to chase shooters outside and left Calvert and Maggie Mendelson open underneath for easy baskets.
Calvert scored a game-high 21 points with six rebounds and four blocks. Mendelson had 13 with nine rebounds.
Fremont shot 50% from the floor in the game, 6 of 11 from 3-point range and assisted 18 of 23 made field goals, compensating for getting outrebounded 40-33 in total and 18-8 on the offensive end.
This year’s Bingham team was noticeably different than last year’s. The Miners returned just one starter from last year’s title-winning team, Sierra Lichtie, who scored 15 points Thursday and has generally been Bingham’s best attacking player.
Charron Mason switched places on the bench with former assistant coach Skyler Beard, who took over as head coach this year after Mason coached Bingham to the back-to-back titles.
“We try to keep things about ourselves as much as possible so you don’t get too high for any opponent, but we’d probably be dishonest if we weren’t — you know, they beat us last year, yeah,” Dalebout said.
It stood to reason that Fremont’s hot shooting would cool off in the second half, which did happen, but the Silverwolves didn’t allow a Bingham field goal until around the 4:00 mark of the quarter and extended their lead to 15 points at one stage.
The Miners made some 3-pointers to stay close, particularly from Shawnessy Nordstrom, who made six 3s and scored 20 points.
But Fremont was ready for the eventual scoring run as well as the Bingham press, which Calvert said the team handled better than Skyridge’s press on Tuesday.
“I think Skyridge did a really good job at kind of preparing us and waking us up to the intensity of the state tournament, so I think that (Fremont) came into this game a lot more prepared and a lot more emotionally and mentally resolute about what they had to do,” Dalebout said.
The Silverwolves are playing without star forward Timea Gardiner, who recently had knee surgery stemming from an injury she picked up in January.
They’ve been playing without her since about mid-January and though it’s a huge loss, Calvert said she thinks the team is getting used to how it has to play with Gardiner out.
SATURDAY’S TITLE GAME
Saturday’s state championship game against Herriman is likely to be much more difficult for Fremont.
The Mustangs are the No. 1 seed, have BYU-bound guard Lealani Falatea and their lineup contrasts with Fremont’s in that their star players are the guards instead of the posts.
Will Herriman press Fremont a lot? Probably. Will the Silverwolves score a lot of points inside with Calvert and Mendelson? Probably.
The difference could be rebounding. Fremont was outrebounded 40-33 and 18-8 on the offensive end, which by its standards was like getting throttled.
Herriman was outrebounded 36-33 and still beat Lone Peak by eight points in the previous semifinal, and the Mustangs’ head coach stressed after the semifinal win that rebounding was key no matter who they faced in the finals.