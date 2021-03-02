PLAIN CITY — Fremont’s state quarterfinal opponent, Skyridge, featured a lineup of fast guards who are good at pressing ball handlers and making life hard for other teams.
It was a big test for the Silverwolves in their state-championship pursuit. Consider the test passed with a 49-39 win over the Falcons on Tuesday that sees Fremont advance to Thursday’s 6A girls basketball state semifinals at Salt Lake Community College.
“We had to grind it out, but it was a good game for us to have that constant pressure, work on getting better at that,” Fremont point guard Halle Duft said, alluding to Skyridge’s constant pressure.
And for the fourth postseason in a row, the No. 2 Silverwolves (23-0) will face Bingham. One doesn’t have to remind Fremont about the No. 3 Miners (17-4) at all.
In 2018, the Silverwolves ran away from Bingham and won the state championship, then lost to the Miners in the 2019 semifinals, then watched Bingham mount a second-half comeback and win last year’s 6A title showdown.
To get there this year, Fremont had to get past a Skyridge team it had beat by 37 back in December. Early on, Skyridge led 6-0 and showed this wasn’t about to be the typical Fremont blowout win.
The Falcons attacked well off the dribble early, but more importantly pressed the Silverwolves virtually the entire game and, when Skyridge didn’t press, its guards trapped ball handlers in the corners and near half court.
“You can’t simulate what Skyridge is going to do, so I feel like we had some growing pains figuring out exactly what we’re trying to do. I think we need to make better adjustments quicker on the floor,” head coach Lisa Dalebout said.
Pressing didn’t pay off in the first half. After trailing 6-0 initially, Fremont closed the first half on a 21-4 run and allowed two Falcon points the entire second quarter (they came with 1:58 left).
The Silverwolves got a layup from Averee Porter right before the first-quarter buzzer, then an Ashley Oliver 3-pointer a few seconds before halftime.
Still, Skyridge didn’t see the double-digit lead as insurmountable. The Falcons sliced through Fremont’s defense for three made 3s in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 36-31 heading to the fourth.
The Falcons, who brought out the press again in the fourth quarter, cut it to 36-33 to start the fourth — a rare time this season that Fremont’s lead has been just one possession in the second half, let alone single digits.
“We struggled a little bit, but then we found our groove. We just needed to be patient with the ball and work on getting through it,” Duft said.
Oliver made a 3-pointer from an offensive rebound to respond for Fremont, then Emma Calvert grabbed an offensive rebound, made the bucket and got fouled for a 41-33 lead.
Calvert led the team with 16 points, Maggie Mendelson scored 10 and Oliver had eight.
The Silverwolves haven’t seen the type of pressure Skyridge brought all season, but it may have come at the right time even though Bingham is likely to take note.
“We have to play really tough defense against Bingham and handle their pressure. I think Skyridge really prepared us for who’s left in the tournament,” Dalebout said.
LONE PEAK 59, SYRACUSE 46
HIGHLAND — No. 5 Syracuse fell behind 22-8 after one quarter and could not recover in a 6A quarterfinals loss at 4-seed Lone Peak (19-3).
Baylee Sanders and Ambra Hacker each scored 11 points for Syracuse (18-5). Sanders hit three 3-pointers.
LOGAN 47, BEAR RIVER 44
RICHFIELD — No. 13 Bear River outscored 5-seed Logan (16-5) 20-14 in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough in a 4A quarterfinals loss at Sevier Valley Center on Monday.
Olivia Taylor led Bear River with 17 points. Kate Dahle added 11. The Bears end the season with an 8-17 record.
BOYS BASKETBALL
DAVIS 62, PLEASANT GROVE 51
PLEASANT GROVE — Colby Sims scored 25 points with seven 3-pointers to lead No. 7 Davis to an upset win at 2-seed Pleasant Grove (18-7) in the 6A quarterfinals.
Henry Ihrig added 14 points and four rebounds for Davis (20-4). Rex Sunderland had eight points, eight assists and four rebounds. The Darts shot 11 of 20 from deep and outscored Pleasant Grove 15-5 in the third quarter to break a 17-17 halftime tie.
Davis faces No. 3 Corner Canyon (18-7) at 8 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals at Salt Lake Community College.