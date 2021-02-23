LAYTON — With the quick turnaround from when the 6A playoff bracket was announced and the scheduled first game, familiarity with your foe is a nice luxury to have.
Couple that with a winning formula that Layton has had against Weber in two Region 1 wins during the regular season and the table was set for Tuesday’s opener.
Layton got the Warriors for the third time this year, but it was a nail-biter in the fourth quarter before the Lancers advanced to the second round of the tournament with a 57-54 victory.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times; they definitely came out and flew around,” Layton senior guard Kamryn Moore said. “But preparing for them we knew their plays; plus we watched film and saw our mistakes and how to fix them.”
Weber led midway through the fourth quarter when Moore hit a floater in the lane to give the Lancers a 46-45 lead with 4:26 to play.
She added a bucket inside two minutes later and drained 5 of 6 free throws in the last 1:29 to hold off the Warriors.
“We had to stay composed; we weren’t looking for a specific person, but I was just open and had confidence and took the shot,” Moore said. “It’s definitely nerve-wracking (the free throws). The pressure’s on for sure. We work hard on them every day in practice, I just had to drown every noise out and stay together and focused and put them in.”
Moore had nine points down the stretch and finished with a game-high 20. Hailey Cuppett checked in with 12 points, including a pair of 3s, and Charly Stevens also netted double digits with 10, all in the first half.
No. 20 Weber (6-16) took an early 9-0 lead, fueled by a trio of 3-pointers by AnaLyn Capener.
“We started with a weave offense, using screens to get the lanes open and when they switched we got some shots,” Weber coach Clay Jackson said. “Even though they beat us twice, we were able to make adjustments because they did the same thing. We did that well tonight.”
Logan Lindsay came off the bench for the No. 13 Lancers (8-10) and scored their first basket on a rebound put back with 4:29 left in the first quarter.
Layton went on a 9-0 run of its own late in the period, still trailed at the break 18-14, but had started to get back into it.
“We just had to stick together. When we get down we get a little frazzled, get separated and play an individual game,” Moore said. “We just had to remember we’re a team and quit beating ourselves.”
The teams traded leads throughout the second stanza and Weber still held a narrow 30-29 edge at halftime.
While Weber spread its scoring around, Layton was led by all 10 of Stevens’ points and a couple of treys by Moore.
The lead bounced back and forth in the final frame with both teams scoring 18 points, so Layton’s 39-36 lead held up in the end.
“It speaks to the volume of my team; they play with heart, 100%,” Jackson said. “We never quit. In the third and fourth quarter they started switching up; in the first half we knew where they were going, but then they adjusted and battled back.”
Capener paced the Warriors with 15 points on five 3s. Center Jazmyn Bennett scored 14 and was a huge force in the middle, with a truckload of rebounds on both ends of the court.