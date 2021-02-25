SYRACUSE — There was one notable performance in an otherwise team-centric game for Syracuse girls basketball in its playoff game Thursday night.
Junior center Gracie Sorenson scored 13 points and hauled down 17 rebounds for a resounding double-double and the Titans shared the wealth in the fourth quarter to advance to the 6A quarterfinals with a 61-50 win over Corner Canyon.
Tied early in the final frame at 39, Syracuse rode the hot hand in a 25-point period.
Amber Hacker scored four straight points, then Whitney Sorenson scored six of Syracuse’s next eight as the lead grew to 51-42. Rachel Godfrey added six points in the quarter, including a nifty baseline jumper.
Baylee Sanders then closed the game with four free throws in the last minute.
“The first quarter we were a little bit jittery, but then we came together as a team and played really well,” Gracie Sorenson said. “When we were tied in the fourth quarter, we treated it as 0-0; just win the fourth quarter and we win the game. We just took that to heart and everybody played their best and it turned out good for us.”
Sanders also had 13 points for the Titans and Godfrey checked the box with double digits at 10.
No. 5 Syracuse (18-4) was wallowing in the mud, trailing 18-15 midway through the second quarter, when coach Braden Hamblin called a strategic timeout and gathered his team.
“I felt we were a little too excited and amped up to play after the first-round bye,” Hamblin said. “So much so that we were getting out of position defensively. We just needed to settle down and do what we do best.”
The Titans responded with a 9-0 run to take the lead, but No. 12 Corner Canyon (13-12) rallied back to cut it to the slimmest of margins, 24-23 at the break.
Sanders paced the Titans with a pair of 3s and Gracie Sorenson had six points and owned the glass at both ends of the court in the first half.
The one-point lead was gone after three quarters and the game was tied at 36 heading into the fourth.
“I told the girls whoever wins the fourth quarter gets to come to practice tomorrow and keep playing,” Hamblin said. “I thought in the fourth quarter they played with most defensive energy they had the whole game.”
Syracuse travels to play No. 4 Lone Peak (18-3) in the quarterfinals on March 2.