Here's a quick look at how the girls basketball regions in the area might shape up, plus some observations about the 6A and 5A classifications.
REGION 1
Fremont ended the 2019-20 season miles ahead of the rest of the region and starts in that same spot.
The Silverwolves return four starters: three-year starting guards Halle Duft and Averee Porter, three-year starting forward Emma Calvert and two-year starting forward Timea Gardiner.
Gardiner is rated the No. 4 recruit in the country for the class of 2022 according to ESPN and Calvert is officially signed with BYU, where she verbally committed last summer.
Fremont has the best group in the region; no one's picking against the Silverwolves, though the interesting question is if Syracuse can hang with them.
The Titans return their top three scorers — Baylee Sanders, Rachel Godfrey and Whitney Sorenson — plus Dixie State committed center Gracie Sorenson.
They have the type of balanced lineup to match up with Fremont and they did at times last year, but going toe-to-toe with the Silverwolves for four quarters is an entirely different thing.
Davis and Layton are probably the next two teams best suited to finish in the top half. The Darts return a couple of starters, including junior Kylee Mabry. The Lancers return senior guards Kamryn Moore and Hailey Cuppett.
Roy returns most of its lineup and figures to improve, while Northridge is sort of a wild card, having been both young and senior-heavy last year.
Clay Jackson at Weber and Demi Higgs at Clearfield are the new head coaches.
In the 6A classification, many coaches think Fremont’s the favorite, but the Silverwolves have been viewed that way two years in a row only to see Bingham raise the trophy.
The Miners probably shouldn't be overlooked, but they likely will be to some degree given that they have a new head coach and have to replace a ton of good seniors.
Any one of the teams from Region 4 in Utah County could also establish itself as a title contender, namely Skyridge, Lone Peak or Westlake, whom Fremont defeated over the weekend 68-50.
Herriman's another team to keep an eye on after the Mustangs landed East transfer guard Lealani Falatea, one of the best players in the state.
REGION 5
Region 5 should come down to the two Farmington-Bountiful matchups.
The Phoenix won the region decisively in 2019-20 and return three starters: post player Delaney Baker (she scored 26 in the opener) and guards Abigail Ferrell and Valerie Kunzler.
For Bountiful, just 21.9% of last year’s total points were scored by seniors and the top three leading scorers return, them being junior Emrie Satuala and sophomores Jordyn Harvey and Lizzy McConkie.
Box Elder had injuries last year, so the Bees played a few younger players and figure to return four of their top six scorers, led by four-year varsity forward Annika Quayle.
Bonneville has a new head coach, Jasmine Porter. Porter spent two years playing college basketball at San Diego State, then finished her career at Utah State and previously coached at Layton Christian and NAIA school Montana Tech.
4A/3A/2A classifications
Ogden and Ben Lomond aren't expected to contend for the Region 10 title, with Juan Diego being viewed as favorites.
However, there's reason to believe both the Ogden City schools will fare better in 2020-21 (assuming, of course, they both stay relatively free of COVID-19).
The Tigers bring back their top four scorers, led by sophomore Ashley Christensen, who tallied 11 points per game as a freshman. The other three are seniors now: Ashlen White, Caitlin Richardson and Rachel Davis.
Ben Lomond won two games last year, but the Scots essentially had a new head coach as Chelsye Saulsberry had been named interim coach midway through the 2018-19 season.
They're playing a difficult nonregion schedule, which has included a game against Bear River.
Speaking of the Bears, they will be hard-pressed in Region 11 with Logan, Ridgeline, Green Canyon and Sky View all hanging out at or near the top of 4A.
Morgan's path both in Region 13 and the 3A classification is blocked by Judge Memorial, the odds-on favorite to win everything.
The Trojans return two juniors, Alex Trussell and Janel Blazzard, who averaged 7.4 and 7.6 points per game respectively last year.
In Region 17, Layton Christian ran the table last season behind a skilled group led by point guard Patricia Ramirez. She returns along with junior guard Mia Jones and junior center Celine Murkura.
LCA figures to be the favorite, but the Eagles are eyeing a playoff win once they get to that stage after last season's 58-35 upset loss in the second round.
St. Joseph graduated three seniors from last year's 10-10 squad, but the Jayhawks return leading scorer Sarah Snell, who averaged 14.6 per game last season.