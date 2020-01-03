The high school girls basketball season restarts Friday with the resumption of Region 1 games and some of the final non-region games for teams in Regions 5, 10, 11, 13 and 17.
Here's a little bit of what to watch for in the coming weeks.
REGION 1 GAUNTLET BEGINS AGAIN
Friday is headlined by Davis (8-0, 1-0 Region 1) heading to Fremont (8-2, 1-0 Region 1).
The Silverwolves won both meetings last year by 28 and 32, but the Darts are off to their best start since the 2006-07 season when they finished 21-3 overall.
The matchup is a clash of opposite styles: Fremont's post play strength and Davis' handful of quick guards. Davis has won all eight games by double digits and four of them by 20-plus points.
There's no respite for the Darts, who play Syracuse (7-1) at home on Tuesday. It's not like Fremont would have a gimme next Tuesday, because the Silverwolves are at Northridge, where it was a tie game heading to the fourth quarter.
It appears the upper echelon of Region 1 is composed of Fremont, Davis and Syracuse.
As for the likely fourth-place team? It looks like Layton (3-4, 1-0 Region 1) or Roy (5-3, 0-1 Region 1) if current form holds.
TAKING THE TEMPERATURE IN THE REST OF THE REGIONS
Farmington High is 8-1 and still looks like the favorite in Region 5, but it also might not be that simple.
Box Elder (5-6) appears to be at full strength now and has won four of the last five games. The Bees are 5-2 at home.
Bonneville (5-5), for all of its uphill battle coming into the season, might be a tougher-than-expected out. The Lakers have won some close games, blowouts and been in a couple other tough battles with a young team that's still trying to figure itself out.
Bountiful (4-7) is the best rebounding team in the region, Woods Cross (6-3) has by far the best points-per-game defense in the region and Viewmont (4-5) has six seniors and balanced scoring.
Ogden (4-6) and Ben Lomond (1-9) face off next Tuesday at Ogden High for the first time this season, both looking for some wind in their sails going into the rest of region play.
Bear River (5-6) has one of the toughest region schedules to deal with. The Bears get four games against teams with Division-I commits (Green Canyon and Logan) and two more games against Ridgeline, which beat both Syracuse and Bonneville by 15-plus.
Two of the top three teams in the current 3A RPI rankings are in Region 13 with Morgan (6-6), creating quite the unenviable task for the Trojans.
Layton Christian (9-3, 2-0 Region 17) puts its so-far unbeaten region slate on the line next Tuesday at fellow region unbeaten Waterford.
STATS AND FACTS
Six of the eight teams in Region 1 and three of the six in Region 5 are led in scoring by a junior or a sophomore. Five of the remaining seven teams in the area are led in scoring by a junior, sophomore or freshman.
The leading scorer of that group is Patricia Ramirez, a junior guard at Layton Christian Academy.
Ramirez, who's third in the state in scoring average according to MaxPreps, is averaging 21.4 points per game in 11 contests with a high of 32 points against Park City in November.
Region 1's leading scorer so far is Layton High junior Hailey Cuppett (15 points per game), followed by Davis sophomore Kylee Mabry (14.4) and Fremont junior Emma Calvert (14).
Calvert is shooting 68% from the field, tops in the region among starters.
Farmington junior Abigail Ferrell leads Region 5 with 14.3 points per game and is shooting 56% from the field; Bonneville sophomore Courtnie Porter is close behind at 14 ppg.
Ogden freshman Ashley Christensen still leads Region 10 at 12.1 points per game.
Statistically, LCA has the best scoring defense in the state at 26.3 points per game; Davis is third at 31.9 per game allowed.
According to MaxPreps, Morgan High leads the state with 173 total offensive rebounds.
Diving further into the math, 173 extra possessions for a team shooting 29% translates to scoring on roughly 50 of those 173 possessions, which, with the amount of close games teams play, could be the difference between a couple extra wins and losses down the road.
Farmington High coach Van Price is up to 496 career wins and, should the Phoenix wins its next three games, could get to No. 500 on Jan. 17 at Woods Cross.
EARLY RPI THOUGHTS
One misconception about the RPI is that out-of-state opponents negatively affect a team's RPI score. That's mostly not the case.
If a Utah school plays a team from a state considered a bordering state (Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico), then those schools count the same as UHSAA member schools.
There's a catch if a Utah schools plays a school from a non-bordering state.
That non-bordering-state school's winning percentage (WP) isn't affected, but the opponents' winning percentage (OWP) is set at .500 whether the OWP (think of OWP as a modified strength of schedule) is .300 or .700 in reality.
This is done, according to the UHSAA's fact sheet on RPI, so that Utah schools wouldn't have to chase "thousands of opponents of out-of-state opponents over the course of a season."
Fremont saw four out-of-state foes at the Nike Tournament of Champions in December.
Three of them were from non-Utah-bordering states, so for the sake of the Silverwolves' RPI rating (they're No. 3 in 6A as of Jan. 2), they have to hope that Elizabeth Seton (Maryland), Rosary Academy (California) and Cicero-North Syracuse (New York) keep winning.