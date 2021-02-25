PLAIN CITY — Emma Calvert poured in 30 points and No. 2 Fremont High girls basketball took care of No. 15 seed Kearns 81-33 in a 6A second-round win Thursday night.
Calvert hit three 3-pointers for Fremont (23-0). Kallin Freestone and Maggie Mendelson each scored 10 points.
The Silverwolves ran out to a 30-6 lead after the first quarter.
Fremont will host No. 7 Skyridge (14-7) on March 2.
FARMINGTON 49, OREM 33
FARMINGTON — No. 1 seed Farmington led by as many as 21 points in the first half as the Phoenix cruised past No. 16 Orem in a 5A second-round playoff contest.
Valerie Kunzler led Farmington (18-1) with 12 points and Delaney Baker scored 11.
Farmington hosts No. 9 Skyline (16-6) on March 3 in the quarterfinals.
MORGAN 50, SOUTH SEVIER 43
RICHFIELD — Janel Blazzard scored a game-high 17 points to lead No. 8 Morgan to an upset win over defending state champion and No. 1 seed South Sevier (16-4) in the 3A quarterfinals at the Sevier Valley Center.
Blizzard added four assists and three steals. Alex Trussell tallied 15 points and nine rebounds for Morgan (14-8). Elena Birkland scored 13 points and Alyvia Jaffa hauled in 12 rebounds. Blazzard and Birkland each hit three treys.
Morgan trailed 10-2 in the first quarter but used a 16-2 run that lasted until the 4:43 mark of the second quarter to take the lead. South Sevier cut that lead to 45-40 with 2:13 left in the game, then the Trojans used free throws to seal the win. Morgan shot 8 of 19 from the foul line for the game but hit 5 of 6 down the stretch.
The Trojans will face No. 4 Carbon (17-5) in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday.
LONE PEAK 56, LAYTON 46
ALPINE — No. 13 Layton fell behind 29-19 at halftime and ultimately that was the decisive margin in a 6A second-round playoff loss at No. 4 Lone Peak.
Kamryn Moore scored 11 points, all in the second half, to lead the Lancers (8-12) and Charly Stevens scored 10.
SKYLINE 50, BOUNTIFUL 46
BOUNTIFUL — No. 8 Bountiful led 32-25 at the half, but Skyline (16-6) outscored BHS 16-9 in the fourth quarter for a 5A second-round win.
Jordyn Harvey led Bountiful (15-8) with 16 points and Emrie Satuala scored 14 points.
BINGHAM 70, ROY 36
SOUTH JORDAN — Loryn Brimhall scored 11 points as No. 19 Roy (8-14) fell to No. 3 Bingham on the road in a 6A second-round playoff game.
HERRIMAN 78, NORTHRIDGE 48HERRIMAN — No. 16 Northridge fell behind 21-9 after one quarter and could not recover in a 6A second round loss at top-seed Herriman (21-1).
Kaylee Hess led Northridge with 12 points and two 3-pointers. Kate Tueller added 12 points. The Knights end the season with an 8-15 mark.
SCORES, NO STATS REPORTED
Timpview 65, Viewmont 36
Lehi 69, Bonneville 24