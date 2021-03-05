TAYLORSVILLE — The end of the 2019-20 basketball season came very abruptly for the Farmington girls basketball team, then the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
The Phoenix, without its leading scorer Valerie Kunzler, lost at home to Mountain View in a huge second-round upset and all Farmington’s wanted is to get another swing of the ax.
The Phoenix got another chance in this year’s playoffs and so far, Farmington is taking full advantage.
Friday’s 59-39 state semifinal win over Olympus means the No. 1 Phoenix is one more game away from a maiden state championship, which FHS will try to win at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Lehi or Springville, concluding in the same gym at Salt Lake Community College.
The story of Friday’s semifinal win against the No. 4 Titans can be summed up by a very good second half by Farmington (20-1), which shot 16 of 24 (66.7%) and scored 37 points after halftime while holding Olympus to 5-of-24 shooting (20.8%) in the second half and just 15 points.
“Our nerves definitely went down. I feel like we were a little bit nervous but after we got used to the gym we definitely started playing better together,” senior Amber Beddes said.
FHS trailed 24-22 after a disjointed first half. Beddes spent most of it on the bench after picking up two fouls in seven minutes and attempting one shot.
Beddes finished the game with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting, with five points coming amid a 12-0 third-quarter run for Farmington that opened up the game.
“I probably started off a little too aggressive, so after settling down in the second half I was able to play a lot better,” Beddes said. “My head was definitely more in the game, I was able to focus a lot better.”
Farmington played Olympus in the second game of the year and jumped all over the Titans, leading 25-4 at halftime by way of a 13-0 second quarter and eventually winning 57-38.
Olympus started the year 3-4 (curiously, the Titans were 0-3 against Davis County schools) and has lost just once since the calendar turned to 2021.
Logic indicated this game would be much tighter and it was in the first half, but then Farmington's aggressive defense helped swing things in its favor.
An and-one basket from Abigail Ferrell started the 12-0 third-quarter run, followed by Olympus losing Beddes on an inbound play, which she cashed in for a wide-open 3-pointer.
“She struggled a little bit earlier this year, and I think she just felt it (in the second half) and it came on to her. The last three games she’s really played well for us,” Farmington head coach Van Price said.
Haley McFarland got a steal and tossed it down the court to Beddes for a layup before a Kunzler 3, an Olympus turnover and an Olympus timeout.
The 12-0 run gave Farmington a 39-27 lead and was a precursor the Phoenix scoring 21 points in the third quarter after posting 22 in the first half alone.
Teams prepare for an eventual scoring run and it seemed Farmington was so prepared for Olympus that a second-half scoring run never came from the Titans.
FHS led 43-34 after three quarters and by the time Olympus finally scored with 4:09 left in the fourth, Farmington’s lead was 49-35 and essentially insurmountable.
“It was just settling down and running our plays,” Price said of the good offense in the second half. “We were a little bit flighty that first half.”
Delaney Baker posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds after struggling in the first half against tough defense inside.
Kunzler co-led Farmington with 13 points, shooting 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
Not only did the offense have a good second half, but the good defensive play also meant Olympus shot 14 of 48 for the game (29.2%).
Now, Farmington will attempt to win its first girls basketball state title in its first championship game appearance.
The players haven’t been on such a stage before, but Price won two state championships at Layton and knows what’s required of the Phoenix to cut down the net.
“We gotta play our best game because both teams we (could) play against are really good,” Price said.