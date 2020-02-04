SYRACUSE — Syracuse sophomore combo guard Whitney Sorenson is not defined by her unique 3-point, jack-knife jump shot that wreaks havoc from beyond the arc.
She can also meddle in the middle, ripping rebounds off the rim for put-backs or defensive glass gathering.
Combine that with an impressive bench performance and a clutch fourth quarter by Rachel Godfrey, the Titans swept their season series with Davis, pulling away in the second half for a 52-40 Region 1 victory Tuesday.
Sorenson scored yet another double-double, tallying 16 points — including a pair of treys — while rounding up 10 rebounds.
“We talk about crashing the boards and our bigs got in on the back side,” Sorenson said. “Then I haven’t been knocking (3s) down so it was nice to hit a couple tonight.”
Syracuse (16-2 overall, 10-1 Region 1) scored the last four points of the first half to take a 27-25 lead at the break, then ran the streak to 13-0 deep into the third quarter before Davis finally broke the ice with 2:51 left in the period.
“We had a dry spell scoring, made some stops but then (didn't) make good choices on offense,” Davis coach Anne Jones said. “You can’t do that against good teams. They’re coached well, run good sets and play with a lot of intensity.”
Davis (14-4, 7-4) scored eight straight out of a time out to close the gap to 36-33 before Ambra Hacker stopped the bleeding with a pair of free throws at the 22.3 second mark.
Hacker scored seven points off the bench and garnered eight rebounds, but picked up her fourth foul a minute into the final frame.
Enter Godfrey, a starter saddled with foul trouble of her own most of the game, who scored eight of her 10 points from there.
“My coach said he needed me to play hard. I knew I needed to do better for my team — his acknowledgement helped me internalize,” Godfrey said.
The Titans pulled down 34 rebounds (24 defensive, 10 offensive) compared to 23 overall for Davis.
“That was a focus in the locker room before the game. We felt we had the size advantage,” Syracuse coach Braden Hamblin said. “We wanted to play tough, box out and keep them to one-and-done.
“Then on the offensive end, capitalize on put-backs and get easy buckets that way,” he added.
Gracie Sorenson scored six points and had eight rebounds, while Baylee Sanders donated double digits with 11 points and a pair of 3s for the Titans.
Coming in, Syracuse and Davis were neck and neck in the RPI rankings, eight and nine respectively, so a good game like this should maintain those positions.
“This doesn’t hurt us a ton, but as far as momentum, this would have been big for us. We still have three games left, so we have to bring it every night,” Jones said.
Kylee Mabry and Hannah Loveland led the Darts with 10 points each, and Phoebe Arnold came off the bench to net nine.