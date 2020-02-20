SYRACUSE — Syracuse’s girls basketball team has been one of the better Region 1 teams for two years running with an overall record of 32-11 entering Thursday’s second-round home playoff game against American Fork.
The Titans’ last postseason win was in 2013 at the tail end of a multi-year period of winning streaks and state championships.
They went to the playoffs last season as the No. 3 seed from Region 1, drew the 9:10 p.m. tipoff, ran out of gas in the fourth quarter and lost to a good Westlake team in the first round.
But now, for the first time in seven years, Syracuse advanced in the girls basketball state tournament, the result of hanging on for dear life and holding off American Fork 52-41 on Thursday.
“It adds a ton. We didn’t tell the girls that until just now and they were really excited about it,” Titans head coach Braden Hamblin said of breaking the drought. “I’m proud of the girls, it’s a testament to their hard work.”
The Titans were in the second round by way of a first-round bye as the No. 4 seed in the 6A state tournament bracket.
They had their work cut out for them against the Cavemen. Twice in the game, Syracuse went through long scoring droughts and had to weather American Fork runs that cut the Titans’ lead from double to single digits.
Twice, Syracuse held on.
“One thing I feel like our team does really well is execute our sets, our offenses. We had to kind of relax, take care of the ball and get us into an offense first,” Hamblin said. “We were turning the ball over there for a little bit. All we needed was one basket, and once that fell we were able to get back on top and get rolling again.”
Syracuse cruised to a 21-8 lead going into the second quarter, then seemingly hit a brick wall.
The Titans couldn’t grab a defensive rebound, turned the ball over a few times and American Fork closed the half on a 7-0 run that felt more like 17-0 the way the Cavemen bench was cheering.
Syracuse still led 27-20 at halftime and Rachel Godfrey, who had seven points, broke a minutes-long scoreless streak with a much-needed basket inside at the 5:26 mark of the third quarter to make the Syracuse lead 29-23.
They regained their form on offense as well as defense, outscoring American Fork 10-5 in the third quarter. Godfrey’s streak-breaking score wasn’t the only important bucket.
Late in the quarter, Syracuse led 33-25 when an offensive rebound rolled all the way out to Baylee Sanders at the top of the key. Sanders launched a deep 3, swished it and restored the double-digit advantage.
Hamblin pumped his fists and let out a “WOOOO!” when Whitney Sorenson pump faked and drove for a layup, making the score 44-28 in the fourth.
Sorenson led the Titans with 13 points before fouling out. Sanders added 12.
“We had three or four of our starters who have come down with a cold this past week, they kind of had to battle through that. Baylee’s been sick and she had to play a ton of minutes,” Hamblin said.
AF made another run, this one an 11-2 burst in the fourth quarter to close the deficit to 46-39. It wouldn’t get any closer.
The Titans have done enough now to be one of the last eight teams left, which continues at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, with a quarterfinal matchup against No. 5 Skyridge at the University of Utah.