LAYTON — With polar-opposite performances in pre-region play, Syracuse and Northridge’s records were going to mirror each other no matter the result of their opening game on the league ledger.
Syracuse girls basketball (7-1 overall, 1-0 Region 1) continued its upward spiral, while Northridge (1-7, 0-1) has nowhere to go but up after a rough start to the season.
The Titans took an early lead in the first quarter and built on it in each subsequent stanza, rolling to a 67-34 rout of the Knights on Friday evening.
Sophomore forward Whitney Sorenson led Syracuse with 15 points in three quarters, scoring on a variety of moves, including a pair of 3s from downtown, two rebound put-backs inside and a duo of drives to the bucket.
“My teammates help give me open looks to go to the hole; I like to drive,” Sorenson said. “Then I like to box out and get boards for our team.”
Sorenson, listed generously at 5-foot-11, played a little for the Titans the second half of last year and has earned the respect of her team and coach as a starter this season.
“Last year was our building year; we got used to it and instilled our chemistry,” Sorenson said. “In the beginning I didn’t score very much, but I’ve been one of the leading scorers the past three or four games.”
It was close, 7-6 early, but Syracuse went on a 10-0 tear late in the first frame before the Knights broke the streak just before the horn, resulting in a 17-7 deficit for the home team.
“We had a great start. Our girls are working hard in practice. We’re continuing to get better every day,” Syracuse coach Braden Hamblin said. “Whitney has stepped into a starting role this year and has been very aggressive, works hard and now she’s starting to get that shot to fall. Now it’s go-time for her.”
Defense traveled well for the Titans as they gave up only 11, six and 10 points over the final three quarters, even with subs in the game.
"We’ve been road warriors this early season; we’ve only had two home games,” Hamblin said. “We pride ourselves on defense. I preach to the girls if we hold an opposing team to 10 points a quarter, you have a good chance to win the game, no matter what you’re doing on offense.”
Ambra Hacker came off the bench for the Titans to score 12 points and Baylee Sanders tallied double digits with 11.
“Region is different. I know every game counts this year (with the new RPI), but in league we play everybody twice and it’s a different mindset. We place a different emphasis on it,” Hamblin said.
The Knights were left to try to figure out how to get back in the competitive arena after the blowout loss.
“Oh man, this was a funeral,” Northridge coach Chris Smith lamented. “I would say we got out-hustled. I felt Syracuse wanted it more than we did and it showed.
“They basically did what they wanted to do tonight. We’ve made improvements every game in certain areas. The challenge is how do we put it together in one game?”
Jalyne Stott led Northridge with nine points and Kaitlin Clark netted six.
“Good learning experience for us today. We head into the break with a good record and some confidence, and we’re looking forward to the rest of the year,” Hamblin added.