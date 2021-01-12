KAYSVILLE — Syracuse junior guard Whitney Sorenson was already having a bad day when two fouls in the first 2:41 of the game, and three in the first half, made things worse.
Sorenson is suffering from an as of yet undetermined illness — she has been assured it’s not COVID-19 — that caused her to lose 10 pounds in two weeks and break out in a horrible rash.
While the doctors work on a diagnosis, Sorenson recovered on the court in the second half to help lead the Titans to a roller-coaster 50-32 Region 1 girls basketball victory over Davis on Tuesday evening.
“I got a bunch of blood work done yesterday and I’m a little dizzy; it’s been two months of not knowing,” Sorenson said. “I’m not doing very good and with the corona worry, I’m kind of depressed and that makes things worse. I’ve got a lot going on.”
Clearly off her game early, Sorenson went to the bench with 5:19 left in the first quarter with her second foul and the Titans (9-1 overall, 3-0 Region 1) up 4-0. The lead grew to 12 before the Darts got on the board.
“We kept our heads. We pounded it into our bigs a lot and they finished really well and strong,” Sorenson said.
Skylee Hopkins had six points and Rachel Godfrey and Gracie Sorenson added four each for the Titans in the quarter.
After the early lead, the teams traded baskets the rest of the period (20-8 at the stop) before Davis (6-3, 1-2) went on an 18-2 run that lasted into the third quarter to take a 26-22 lead.
“We struggled; we weren’t as focused and got comfortable,” Sorenson said. “We had a 12-point lead and thought they weren’t doing anything special.”
Davis took its first lead, 23-22, when Phoebe Arnold rolled in a hook with 7:51 in the third quarter and it was tied at 28 midway through the period.
“We started playing better as a team. We kind of came out sluggish and then caught some energy,” Davis coach Anne Jones said. “We got some tips, got some steals and moved our feet.”
But then Hopkins nailed a three with 3:04 left in the stanza and Whitney Sorenson came off the bench from her personal foul exile at the 2:15 mark and the Titans went wild, posting a 22-2 run that gave them an edge as large as 50-30 in the final minute.
Syracuse hit six 3s the rest of the way — Sorenson had three of them and another bucket inside, to tally all 11 of her points in the last 10:15 of the game.
“I was really mad and when I get mad, I turn it up,” Sorenson said. “The first half, my switch wasn’t on; I wasn’t ready to play ... I was focused on everything else, my doctor’s appointment and stuff. I needed the first half to humble me, get my head out of my butt and play big-girl basketball.”
Godfrey and Gracie Sorenson also notched double digits for the Titans with 10 points each.
“They’re a really well-balanced team ... a good team that you can’t take any minutes or any time off from,” Jones said. “They made their runs and we made our runs and we just couldn’t recover.”
Callie Tolman led Davis with nine points, Kylee Mabry had eight points and Morgan Burnett came off the bench to net seven.