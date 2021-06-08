One year later than planned, the inaugural high school lacrosse season came and went in Utah, ushering in postseason all-region awards across the state.
Among the All-Region 1 girls lacrosse teams, region champion Davis landed five players on the first team, the most from any school.
The Darts had three of the top four leaders in points (goals and assists) in the region in midfielder Samantha Wilkes (82 goals, 22 assists), midfielder/attacker Piper Searle (61 goals, 11 assists) and midfielder/attacker Macie Wood (34 goals, 23 assists).
Defender Ava Bair and goalkeeper Morgan Bunch are the two additional Davis players named to the first team. The Darts led the region in both goals scored (242) and goals allowed (58) in region games.
One player each from Fremont and Syracuse, the respective second- and third-place teams in the region, made it on the first team.
Fremont defender Rachel Saunders was picked to the first team as was Syracuse attacker/midfielder Brooklyn Suttlemyre, who led the region in goals and points.
Roy High finished fourth in the region but had three players named to the first team: defender Nelly Arenas, midfielder Paige Frazier and attacker Saije Savaiinaea.
Below are the full All-Region 1 teams as selected by the region's coaches. The boys All-Region 1 team will be published tomorrow.
FIRST TEAM
- Ava Bair, Davis
- Samantha Wilkes, Davis
- Piper Searle, Davis
- Macie Wood, Davis
- Morgan Bunch, Davis
- Rachel Saunders, Fremont
- Nelly Arenas, Roy
- Paige Frazier, Roy
- Saije Savaiinaea, Roy
- Brooklyn Suttlemyre, Syracuse
- Monica Davis, Weber
- Carlie Murray, Weber
SECOND TEAM
- Elle Sheen, Clearfield
- Lexie Schroerder, Clearfield
- Tallulah Raser, Davis
- Averie Furner, Fremont
- Sieara Christensen, Layton
- Jentrie Stoker, Northridge
- Alee Leishman, Roy
- Anna Bott, Syracuse
- Maggie Manley, Syracuse
- Kendall Vissor, Syracuse
- Reanna Maughan, Weber
- Kira May, Weber