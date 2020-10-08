PLAIN CITY — There was about a 60-second period Thursday when Fremont High’s girls soccer team turned its 6A first-round playoff game from a competitive one into one in which it was decisively ahead.
Leading 1-0 in the first half, Amare Harlon mishit a cross from the right side of the field that dropped in over the Taylorsville goalkeeper’s head and, just after the restart, the Silverwolves scored again through Brooklyn Robinson hitting a cross first time into the back of the net for the first of her two goals.
Fremont added two second-half goals to complete a 5-0 win against the Warriors that puts the No. 13-seeded Silverwolves through to next week’s second-round matchup at No. 4 Herriman. In last year’s first round, they beat Taylorsville 8-0, then fell to Lone Peak 2-1.
A common theme Thursday, and a common theme with Fremont all season, was its midfielders hitting the ball over the top of defenders to find forward Payten Ivins sprinting down the left side to create goal chances.
From the middle of the park, Camrey Martin hit a long pass into the open space down the left side where Ivins sprinted, latched onto the ball and scored into the bottom corner for her 21st goal of the year.
Harlon and Robinson scored to give Fremont a 3-0 halftime lead and a seemingly easy path to a win, though head coach Kelly Parke was critical from the bench and felt like the team should have been doing better.
Robinson got her second goal of the game early in the second half and Ashlyn Gwynn tapped into an empty net a couple minutes later to push the lead to 5-0.
Kambree Spencer and Aspyn Linke completed the scoring as Fremont began to rest some of its starters.
Martin, Harlon, Brynlee Meyerhoffer and Laynee Rowley each had assists, with Rowley getting two.
“We had a lot of speed compared to their speed of play, I think it was a big advantage to us,” Parke said. “We just out-ran them for the most part.”
Chief among the speedy players was Ivins, who wasn’t with the team last year because she was playing with the La Roca Development Academy team.
The “D.A.,” as it was and is still referred to, was under the umbrella of the US Soccer Development Academy program that was shuttered in April as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its closing resulted in several prep teams in the area gaining anywhere from 1-10 additional players this year that they wouldn’t have had otherwise.
“I’ve got seven girls, I think, that were at the D.A.,” Parke said. “It’s half of my starting lineup.”
Ogden High, for instance, saw two new midfielders come into the program this year: senior midfielder Adelyn Boer, who’s committed to the University of Wisconsin and has 11 goals with six assists, and junior midfielder Celine Buttars, who has six goals and four assists.