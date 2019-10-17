WASHINGTON TERRACE — Sadie Beardall scored the game’s only goal in the first half to send No. 6 seed Bonneville girls soccer to a 1-0 win over 14-seed Wasatch (10-8-1) in the 5A state tournament quarterfinals Thursday.
Summer Diamond fed the ball to Beardall, who split two Wasatch defenders and beat the Wasp keeper at the near post to get Bonneville (15-4) on the board. Lakers' first-year head coach Gavin Garside called the score “a super, super solid play.”
“Her composure, from a freshman, you love seeing that,” Garside said of Beardall.
Bonneville possessed the ball most of the first half. Wasatch had two first-half scoring chances, both of which were turned away by Abree Beardall, who earned the clean sheet.
Bonneville had three scoring chances early in the second half, but all three shots clanked off the crossbar. Wasatch turned up the pressure in the later stages of the second stanza, but Abree Beardall and the Laker defense handled the Wasps.
The Lakers advance to the semifinals to face 7-seed Maple Mountain at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Juan Diego High School.
Maple Mountain upset 2-seed Timpanogos 2-0 in their quarterfinal matchup. Bonneville hosted Maple Mountain on Aug. 6 when the visitors scored twice in the second half to beat the Lakers 2-1.
“I’m glad we are playing them. I think it’s going to be more intense than any other game we’ve played this year,” Garside said.