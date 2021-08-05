ROY — It was 99 degrees at first kick, steamier still in the cinderblock press box and who knows how hot on the glistening artificial turf Thursday at Roy High.
But it was Bonneville junior Sadie Beardall who was on fire, sporting a pair of bright orange cleats and wreaking havoc wherever she went.
“I got these bright shoes for my mom, so she can spot me on the field; find me if I score,” Beardall said. “I run all over the place and now she can follow me easier.”
Beardall’s mom had a lot to see, as her daughter scored a goal and had two assists, leading the Lakers to a 4-0 non-region whitewashing of the Royals.
The torrid weather, while uncomfortable, was something the Lakers have prepared for.
“We worked as a team to stay hydrated and then not run so much,” Beardall said. “Just move the ball and find each other’s feet so we don’t have to chase it all the time.”
She got the Lakers on the scoreboard early, netting a point-blank shot just under the crossbar in the 15th minute for a 1-0 lead that lasted the rest of the half.
“I’m supposed to be working on close touches and outside shots,” Beardall said. “I was patient enough to find the keeper and place it where she’s not.”
Beardall then assisted on goals by Rylee Lopaz and Ashlyn Bardwell in the 44th and 46th minutes to open the second half and the Lakers (2-0) were sailing, up 3-0.
“I like assists; especially when I got my own goal, I need to help my team get goals as well,” Beardall said.
Roy (0-2) has yet to score a goal this year, and is a work in progress.
“I’m happy where we’re at. We scheduled Bonneville because they’re one of the best in the state,” Roy coach Alyssa Foutz said. “We learned a lot from this game and we’ll continue to grow as we go forward.”