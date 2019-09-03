WASHINGTON TERRACE — One of the strengths of the Bonneville High girls soccer team the past few years has been its versatility. There hasn't been a singular, standout player for the Lakers and there isn't one this year.
Four different players scored in Bonneville's 4-1 win over Bountiful at home Tuesday to improve the Lakers to 2-0 in Region 5.
Ashlyn Bardwell (22) for Bonneville takes the ball down the field during Tuesday afternoon's game against Bountiful on September 3, 2019. Bonneville wins over Bountiful, 4-1.
BEN DORGER, Standard-Examiner
"I think it takes pressure off of girls, especially if one girl is for some reason not feeling it that day, they know that they have 10 other girls on the field that they can rely on," Lakers head coach Gavin Garside said.
Sophomore Leo Hansen scored her fourth goal of the year to open things up Tuesday.
Within the first few minutes of the game, Hansen found some space in the penalty box and scored in the bottom left corner with the outside of her right foot, leaving Bountiful's keeper flummoxed.
Midway through the half, junior Elle Burton got wide-open behind the defense after a pass from Maddie Callahan. Burton took her time and scored into the exact same spot Hansen did.
As the teams changed ends, so apparently did the flow of the game. Bountiful started to get more possession especially in the Lakers' half of the field, eventually halving the deficit when Jamelle Latu scored.
"In those situations, we've just been taught to be composed and figure it out ourselves because if we don't figure it out ourselves in a game, it's not going to work out, so we just remind each other, 'Calm down, we're good, just get back to our game,'" Bonneville senior Taelor Anderson said.
The Lakers' leading scorer so far is freshman Summer Diamond, who grabbed her sixth goal of the young season just moments after Latu brought the Braves back within a goal.
Just minutes later, Anderson latched on to a long pass and tapped the ball into the bottom left corner (notice a theme?) past Bountiful's keeper who was charging out to try and intercept the pass.
That brings the total up to 12 different Lakers who've found the scoresheet so far, seven of whom have scored multiple times.
"When we go against people and they see who's scoring, they don't have one person that they mark. You've got a couple high schools especially here up north where you mark that one girl and you have a pretty good chance of shutting them down. That's not really something that a school can do to us," Garside said.
