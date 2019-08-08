PLEASANT VIEW — Coming into the season, the Bonneville High girls soccer team had three returning starters. That number dropped to two when one of them, midfielder and forward Bailey Hassell, tore her ACL this summer.
Yet there's enough of a youth movement for the Lakers that their goals haven't changed in spite of so many new faces on the field and in the coaching ranks.
On one of the most pleasant August days that will ever exist, Bonneville thumped Weber 5-0 on Thursday.
The Lakers got on the board in the third minute with a Weber own goal after a corner kick.
Weber's Halle Heart (8) moves the ball away from Bonneville's Hailey Price (13) in the second half on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Weber High School in Pleasant View.
It turns out, the own goal helped in more ways than just a 1-0 lead.
"That kind of took a little bit of pressure off," Lakers head coach Gavin Garside said. "(The girls) have high expectations and big goals, and a lot of them have played on the biggest stage that their age can play on, but they were saying, 'This was the most nervous I've ever been before a game' just because it has a different vibe."
The remaining four goals were scored by two freshmen and a sophomore.
Freshman Summer Diamond scored from close range a few minutes after the corner kick to make it 2-0.
Diamond scored the Lakers' lone goal in Tuesday's loss to Maple Mountain, a goal that was assisted by another freshman, Sadie Beardall.
Beardall got on the scoresheet midway through the first half with a low shot from distance that skipped under the Warriors' keeper and into the bottom corner.
"The way that they played today was great," Garside said. "We just played simple, played the game the way it was meant to be played and it shows."
Beardall got her second of the game in the second half. Sophomore Rylee Lopez put a bow on the win when she controlled the ball in the box and volleyed into an open net after a cross went into the box and bounced off a few players.
Bonneville's two returning starters are central defenders Hailey Price and Bree Pedersen, who helped lead a defense that allowed just 10 goals in 17 games last year.
If Thursday was any indication, they've both appeared to pick up where they left off defensively. The Warriors had no more than a handful of good chances at goal. Most every other pass was intercepted or dealt with by either Price or Pedersen well before a Weber player could get the ball into a dangerous area.
Weber High is breaking in nine new starters this season, head coach Cloee Marble said. There are several seniors among the starting 11, but there's not a ton of experience to go around.
"The 5-0 loss isn't necessarily the hard thing, it's where do we go, how do we improve from here?" Marble said. "We can work on everything but we just don't have the time, so what do we work on and how are we going to have the other team score less goals and how are we going to score more goals."
Making things a little harder is the fact that Region 1 games start next Tuesday after the latest realignment bumped the region from seven teams to eight, meaning 14 region games instead of 12.
Marble says the Warriors, this year more than any, need a couple more non-region games to figure things out. The Lakers, if one wants to put a lot of stock into Thursday's result, appear to be on a good path already.