WASHINGTON TERRACE — Think back to when the year 2020 came into view. There may have been a lot of ophthalmologist jokes about focus, until they got old.
Enter the pandemic, an earthquake, a devastating windstorm (the remnants of which were still visible at Bonneville High’s soccer field), and things got a little fuzzy.
Thursday was an opportunity for first-place Bonneville to add some clarity to the Region 5 girls soccer race against second-place Viewmont in a key grudge match.
But it was the Vikings who passed the eye test, eking out a 1-0 victory over the Lakers, creating chaos atop the league standings.
Bonneville and Viewmont are now tied for first with identical 6-2 records and have split their season series.
They represented the top two in the all-important 5A RPI ratings and, after this week’s results, will probably remain that way.
The only goal scored Thursday came on a penalty kick, at not a particular defining moment, but Viewmont (12-2, 6-2 Region 5) made it stand up for the win.
Most of the drama came as the referee methodically marched off the 12 steps away from the goal and set the ball down for Viewmont co-captain Emma Lindsey to try with 16:46 left in the game.
“I just know where to put the ball and my teammates help me to be able to be confident,” Lindsey said. “I just take it where my heart desires. I just kick it in the corner. Corner is where I go.
“I’m doing this for my team so we can get up one goal,” she said.
That score was all senior goalkeeper Lydia Pitt needed, as she recorded Viewmont’s 10th shutout of the season with a little help from her friends.
“I cannot do anything without my coaches and my team. They’ve been pushing me so hard for four years,” Pitt said. “Me and the back four work really well together. Most of the time they’re solid ... we have each other’s back.”
With a new sense of urgency, Bonneville (12-2, 6-2) attacked the Viewmont lead with no fewer than six shots on goal in the final 16 minutes, but Pitt turned them all away.
“Coaches tell me five minutes at a time. So, instead of focusing on the outcome — like ‘oh my gosh, we could lose right here or win right here’ — it’s take every shot one at a time,” Pitt said. “I just kind of trust my body and what to do.”
The closing minutes were not the only chances the Lakers had. One first-half shot in particular bounced off the inside of the right post, straight down and somehow didn’t go into the net.
“How many opportunities did we have,” Bonneville coach Gavin Garside lamented. “We had way more opportunities than they did, we just didn’t finish. How many shots did we have in the first 10 minutes? We hit the post twice.”
With the success both teams have had this year, they are looking at the big picture, which extends beyond region and to the big prize of the state championship.
“Region is important, but has never been our end goal,” Pitt said. “We want to win state. Whatever happens on the way there, as long as we can get to the end, we’re fine with it.”
Added Garside: “After this game we’re still going to be first in RPI. If we don’t win region it doesn’t really matter; at the end it goes to the playoffs. RPI is king now ... it’s what controls our destiny.”
And at the end of the day, Bonneville and Viewmont are clearly the cream of the crop in 5A.