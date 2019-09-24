LAYTON — The Northridge High girls soccer team isn't blind. The Knights know where they are in the Region 1 standings.
They know if they win two of their next three games, they'd be region champs no matter what else happens.
Of course, that scenario is one of many and it's not determined yet, but Northridge took another step towards that exact scenario Tuesday, beating Weber 3-1 in a game that was scoreless at halftime and tied 1-1 with 10 minutes left.
Hallestyn Kap smashed in a goal from close-range in the 70th minute after a corner kick bounced off a player and ended up at her feet. Tiani Fonoti slid to meet Josie Loock's cross in the 78th minute to put the game out of reach.
As the pressure has turned up a bit, the Knights haven't buckled — even at this stage of the season when teams can chart tangible paths to trophies.
"We've been doing a pretty good job at (following the one-game-at-a-time approach) so far," Fonoti said.
Fonoti had two shots deflected by defenders in the first half, which were the best chances either team furnished before halftime. Northridge's persistence paid off in the 50th minute.
Sierra Sivulich floated a corner kick to the back post, where the ball knocked off either a Weber defender or Northridge midfielder Lauren Call and into the net.
The lead lasted for seven minutes when the Knights gave up a foul in their own penalty box. Miranda Hales stepped up for the Warriors and calmly sent the ball the into the corner to tie the game 1-1.
Thirteen minutes later it was Kap, who was called for the foul that directly led to Weber's penalty, scoring the go-ahead goal.
"We weren't really connecting our passes and we were panicking in the first half and we were forcing the ball way too much, so then we came out and our coach told us to play our game how we usually do and calm down," Fonoti said.
Fonoti's goal eight minutes later put the game to bed and turned the focus to this Thursday's massive showdown with second-place Syracuse, the two-time defending region champ.
As much as players and coaches are preaching and adhering to the one-game-at-a-time approach, there's still plenty of nerves to go around.
"People are human, they have emotions, which is great," Northridge head coach Wyatt Kennah said. "You want your players to have sweaty palms because that means they're into it. We're getting the emotions into it, we've made some mistakes that we've learned from, too ... I think they're doing a really good job."
The Knights are 9-1-1 in region play, giving them what amounts to a two-game lead over second-place Syracuse (8-3 Region 1 record). Northridge is eager for a better result than their 6-0 loss to the Titans earlier this season.
But the region title race is all in Knights' hands: win two of the next three and the trophy is theirs.