LAYTON — In soccer, there's a difference between being opportunistic and being able to be opportunistic.
Northridge High's girls soccer team has done both regularly this season.
The Knights' (7-0, 5-0 Region 1) latest foray on the soccer field was a 3-1 win over crosstown rival Layton on Tuesday in which they controlled the game long enough and well enough to create their own chances to be, you guessed it, opportunistic.
Ella Sanders scored in the 11th minute from a Tiani Fonoti cross and Devry Caperton was in the right position in front of the goal to clean up a rebound off Sierra Sivulich's shot and give Northridge a 2-1 halftime lead.
Layton's Kaitlyn Richins equalized with a low shot in the 26th minute. She was the Lancers' most dangerous player, shot-wise.
Fonoti, who gave Layton defenders fits all afternoon and created several scoring chances for the Knights, assisted Northridge's third goal in the 46th minute when her cross from the right met Lauren Call in the box, who scored from a tight angle.
"A lot of the goals that we had are things we work on in practice and translate on to the field, which was amazing. We talk about smart plays," head coach Wyatt Kennah said.
Northridge has dozens of seniors, eight of whom are four-year starters, Kennah said. But they're on their toes each game and practice because of competition from younger players on the team.
It's a healthy competition the seniors have embraced and, so far, it's worked on the field. The Knights are 7-0 and 5-0 in region games.
"It has a lot to do with our practices and warmups. You play as you practice. Our coaches are always constantly telling us this, we have to keep practicing how we want to play," Call said.
Call did offer another reason for Northridge's success and it has to do with a pregame team chant.
"We have this barking thing going on," Call said.
Back it up to last October when Northridge won its last five region games of the year to qualify for a play-in game against Weber, which the Knights won to get into the playoffs.
Before that game, Northridge's student section started making barking noises. Why? Who knows. But the girls team does it before each game now and Call says it not only gets the Knights excited, but she hopes it intimidates other teams as well.
"Our student section guys started doing it and since then, we've just copied them and it's kind of our thing we do now," Call said.
If it's not intimidating, perhaps it's disarming. Either way, it works and the team hasn't seen a reason to change what they're doing yet.
The biggest test of the season so far awaits on Thursday when the Knights host a Syracuse team that's fully healthy and bent on reviving its chase for a third-straight region title.