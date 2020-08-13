ROY — With pandemic hot spots shuttering sports nationwide, no one knows whether high schools in Utah will even be playing soccer next week.
If Thursday was the last game Fremont senior forward Payten Ivins laces up her cleats, she went out in a blaze of glory.
Ivins scored four goals and Fremont rocked Roy 6-2 in the Region 1 opener for both schools.
“We take it practice by practice, game by game,” Ivins said. “Come out like every game or practice is your last; make it count, make it memorable. This is my last year and I want everyone to know we came here to win. We’re what it’s all about as a team.”
She had a hat trick in Fremont’s first game of the year as the Silverwolves (3-0, 1-0 Region 1) have been off to a great start.
“Every game matters, we have to build up to that. Everyone makes the playoffs but we want a high seed,” Ivins said. “Never stop working as a team. We all have positive attitudes about it.”
This time, Ivins netted three goals in the second half after Fremont had a 3-0 lead at the break. The first half included scores by Marli Sanford and freshman Ashlyn Gwynn.
“I do expect it out of myself, but I can’t get there without the help of my teammates. They put me in position to get that (goals). I have to stay composed, front the goal and make it count,” Ivins added.
Speaking of composed, it took her daughter’s fourth goal before Ivins’ mother, Kasey, finally left her sideline seat and gave a fist pump.
“I definitely heard her,” Ivins said.
Roy (1-2, 0-1) finally broke the ice on this scorching day when Monica Garcia tallied in the 42nd minute and freshman Macy Reed had the other Royal counter with three minutes left in the game.
The referees mercifully gave the teams water breaks midway through each half, and it seemed to help the Silverwolves as they scored almost immediately after both pauses.
“It was a time to mentally change the game; focus on what needs to be improved and go out and get it done,” Ivins said. “We want to possess and make that happen to get goals. Connect at the back and go forward, which led to success, goal-wise.”
Ivins had both of her jersey sleeves rolled up to her shoulders, both to combat the heat and set an attitude for herself and the team.
“It gets a little hot, but it’s game time, so roll them up and let’s go do it,” she said.
Gwynn assisted on the initial Ivins goal, added another, and also scored on a penalty kick in the 37th minute, to make it 3-0, Fremont.
“She (Gwynn) played it across the block and I just had to get a foot on it to get it in,” Ivins said.
Roy has had two blowout losses and a tight defensive victory it its first three games.
“We have a good combination of girls,” Roy coach Alyssa Foutz said. “We have some seniors who have been starting for three to four years and some young girls who are playing for the first time. We’re a group of hard-working kids with a whole bunch of heart; that’s part of our identity at Roy.”
As far as the pandemic goes, Foutz said: “I’ve been really honest with the girls. Every game we’re out here and every game we play could be our last game so you have to leave it all on the field. We’re preparing for that but we’re also preparing to go all the way to October.”