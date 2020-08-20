PLEASANT VIEW — The second half was well underway Thursday when the Layton High girls soccer team finally put a protocol into place that coach Tara Ferrin implemented the day before at practice.
When the Lancers did, they erased a 3-1 halftime deficit with three second-half scores in a spirited comeback effort.
Kaitlyn Richins touched in a left-foot goal in the 70th minute for Layton’s first lead and the Lancers held on for a 4-3 victory over Weber in a Region 1 tussle.
“We weren’t in the game in our heads; we weren’t ready for it,” Richins said. “But after the second half we talked about our goals that we had set yesterday in practice and that was just to win every 50/50 ball. Ferrin is really good at pushing us and telling us what we’re doing wrong, but in a helpful way to get us to improve it.”
Weber (2-3, 1-2 Region 1) put Layton in a quick 2-0 hole on a wide-open shot by Olivia Hemming and then a deflection from Maci Rackham at the 18:46 mark of the first half.
The Lancers pared it to 2-1 when Richins placed a passing shot to Reagan Williams in the front-left corner of the net.
“Ferrin is big about playing it out and bringing back in, so as they went out, I knew there was going to be someone there to follow through,” Richins said. “I just had a feeling we were going to have players there.”
Hemming netted her second goal for the Warriors in the 29th minute on another breakaway, giving them a 3-1 edge at the half. Then Layton (4-1, 3-0) mounted its rally.
Junior Erin Bailey scored twice for the Lancers and tied it at 3-3 on a breakaway goal with 17:09 left in the game.
Richins, normally a right-footer, followed with an opposite-peg goal that proved to be the game-winner, assisted by a great setup from her teammates.
“We played up, and Brooklyn (Pritchett) touched it over to Erin with her head and she made a really good ball through; their back line was a little flat and I was able to touch it in,” Richins said. “We’ve been practicing placement over power and I think it worked.”
Weber played its first home game of the year after opening as road warriors with four away games, and just missed the win.
“I think we just started reacting to their plays instead of organizing and anticipating, and that caught up to us,” Weber coach Lei Anne Price said. “We got caught too high so they were able to knock a few balls behind our defense and find the back of the net.
“Layton played a stronger second half than we did,” she said. “That’s the nature of the beast sometimes.”