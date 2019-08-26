Ogden High scored four first-half goals en route to a 5-1 win over Ben Lomond to extend its winning streak to five games.
Less than six minutes into the game, senior forward Kadrey Howell cut inside from the left and fired a right-footed shot into the far corner of the goal.
Midfielder Alysia Butters hit a scorching shot into the top corner of the net from just outside the penalty box in the 21st minute.
Howell scored her second goal four minutes later when Ben Lomond's goalkeeper misjudged a cross, spilling the ball to Howell who knocked the ball in off the underside of the crossbar.
Bonita Gray got on the scoresheet in the 29th minute when she one-timed Mackenzie Kalista's cross from just inside the box. Butters had a shot rattle off the post a few minutes later from a similar position.
The Scots (3-2, 0-1 Region 10) pulled one back shortly after halftime when Jasmari Nolasco lobbed a shot over the Tigers' keeper from outside the box.
Ogden (5-1, 2-0 Region 10) sophomore Victoria Kalista restored the 4-goal margin when she stole the ball at midfield, ran the rest of the way and hit a low shot that skipped into the bottom corner.