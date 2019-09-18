It took a little less than 27 minutes for the Ogden High girls soccer team to break the deadlock Wednesday between itself and Ben Lomond High.
Once that first goal went in, there was no stopping the Tigers (10-2, 7-1 Region 10), who put three quick goals past the Scots (5-6, 2-5) in a five-minute period of the first half as part of a 4-0 win.
Kadrey Howell's low shot completed an Ogden counter attack that started at the other end of the field.
A cleared ball found its way to Alysia Butters, who passed upfield to Howell, whose through-ball set Abby Beus free on the right side and Beus' cross found Howell.
Butters ripped a shot from outside the penalty box less than a minute later than bounced into the bottom corner of the goal.
Anabel Haaser's free kick in the 32 minute from more than 30 yards out swerved and dipped under the crossbar for the third goal.
Mackenzie Kalista finished off the scoring late in the second half, assisted by Beus. Allison Collinwood kept the shutout in goal for Ogden.