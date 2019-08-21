Coming into this season, Ogden High's region in girls soccer lost last year's top two teams — Bonneville and Park City — in the latest realignment shuffle.
On Wednesday, in another contest played in the sweltering heat, the Tigers staked their claim for why they might be region title contenders this year.
It took just under eight minutes for Ogden (4-1, 1-0 Region 10) senior midfielder Alysia Butters to score and from there, the Tigers added four more in a 5-0 thrashing over Stansbury to open Region 10 competition.
Senior forward Kadrey Howell scored midway through the first half to give Ogden a 2-0 lead at the break.
Howell played provider early in the second half to Abby Beus, who scored in the 48th minute just moments after a close-range shot fizzed past the post.
Butters added a second goal in the 56th minute assisted by Bonita Grey, and Mackenzie Kalista's goal in the 68th minute wrapped up the scoring. Allison Collinwood kept the shutout at goalkeeper.
The Tigers visit Ben Lomond at 6 p.m. Monday for their next region game.