LAYTON — Just 30 seconds into its girls soccer playoff game with Clearfield, Layton’s Brynlee Roberts scored a kick-in goal off a deflection, opening the floodgates for what was to come.
Only two minutes later, sophomore Erin Bailey scored the Lancers’ second goal and less than five minutes in, Bailey netted a third tally.
Mission accomplished.
No. 9 seed Layton rollicked on the way to a 5-0 shutout of the No. 24 seed Falcons on Thursday afternoon and swept into the second round of the newly minted RPI state 6A playoffs.
“It definitely gave us a little bit of a boost and helped everybody realize if we worked together and passed it, we can win this and we can get more goals,” Roberts said. “I think we had to be careful about not getting cocky and letting down. It was a balance of energizing, but realizing we had to play to the best of our abilities to win the game.”
Kaitlyn Richins kept the ball rolling with the fourth Lancer goal at the 13-minute mark.
“At that point, we tried to focus on connecting on one-to-two touch passes,” Roberts said. “We talked about winning the ball in the air at halftime and still didn’t want to let down and started working on different things, to prepare for the next game, in game-time situations.”
Richins added her second goal a minute into the second half for the final margin.
“Before the game, our mindset was wanting to get a goal within the first couple of minutes,” Roberts said. “We came out of halftime walking like old grandmas, but then we got loosened up and stretched and were ready to go.”
Because of the new playoff format, Layton (10-6-1) drew its Region 1 opponent for the third time this season. Both previous meetings also ended in Layton whitewash victories, with keeper Anastasia Godfrey guarding the goal all three times.
“That’s what we talked about at practice yesterday; it’s the third time and we have to come harder than the first two,” Layton coach Tara Ferrin said. “We didn’t want to look past them at all ... It was nice to get five goals, to show we can finish."
Layton placed fifth in Region 1 and may have been on the outside looking in if not for the new RPI system and all-comers format, while Clearfield definitely would have been off the charts at 2-14, but drew the Lancers again.
“Playing them three times is tough but there’s nothing we can do about it. We played a dang good team today that was prepared, and they were hungry,” Clearfield coach Matthew Kennaley said. “Today, they get an early goal in the first minute and it was an uphill climb that our kids had to battle from there.”
The Lancers next play a second-round game Tuesday at eight-seeded Corner Canyon.