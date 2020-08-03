The high school girls soccer season starts Tuesday after a spring and summer filled with waiting, wondering and hoping that the games would still happen as the effects of COVID-19 tighten their grip on the state.
Here's a brief look at the major regions in Northern Utah.
REGION 1
On paper, it looks like either Davis or Syracuse as the region championship favorite. But on paper, Syracuse was supposed to beat Davis at home in last year's state quarterfinals and instead it was the Darts who made a run to Rio Tinto.
The Darts, last year's 6A runners-up, return several important players from that team led by standout midfielder Grace Nicol (21 goals, six assists), goalkeeper Taygan Sill (11 shutouts, 11 goals conceded in 20 games) and defender Belle Mark (eight assists, 11 shutouts).
Syracuse, the region runners-up behind Northridge, returns standout midfielder/forward Caroline Stringfellow (18 goals, 19 assists), forward Sarah Wynn (10 goals, 13 assists), midfielder Abby Schofield (seven goals, five assists) and forward Courtney Cobabe (six goals, three assists).
Davis and Syracuse have typically been the elite programs in the region the past three to four years, so it wouldn't surprise anyone if they finished in the top two spots at year's end.
Layton has a very good shot at breaking that Davis-Syracuse party up.
The Lancers return midfielders Kaitlyn Richins, Brooklyn Pritchett and Brooke Nelson, defenders Kylee Richins, Sydney Barlow and Camille Siddoway, and forwards Hannah Roe and Erin Bailey.
Bailey scored 11 goals in a breakout sophomore campaign last year. Kaitlyn Richins scored nine times last year and, according to Top Drawer Soccer, is verbally committed to Utah State.
After those three, it gets foggy. Northridge, the defending region champions, was overwhelmingly senior-heavy last year and has a new head coach, Thomas Zarate.
Weber has a new head coach as well, Lei Anne Price, after a seventh-place finish in the region last year.
The Warriors have several returning starters including goalkeepers Lexi Hill and Maggie McAuley, midfielders Grace Connor, Kylee Wideman, McCall Hogge and Maci Rackham, and striker Olivia Hemming.
Roy, which upset higher-seeded Copper Hills on the road in the playoffs last year, has five returning starters who are all seniors: goalkeeper Kenna Conley, defender Kennley Bradley, defender Elsie Hull, and forwards Monica Garcia and Kennedy Bodily.
Bradley has previously been mentioned by other coaches as one of the best defenders in the region if not the best overall defender.
Fremont graduated 10 seniors from last year's fourth-place region team, so the Silverwolves could have a lot of inexperience in places.
Clearfield finished in last place in the region last year with two wins overall. Coaches from Fremont, Davis, Northridge and Clearfield didn't respond to a preseason questionnaire.
REGION 5
Farmington is the defending region champion, the Phoenix was the No. 1 seed in the 5A state playoffs and things were going along smoothly last year until a shocking playoff loss to Mountain View.
Last year's leading scorer, Abby Orison, was a senior but the second through fifth leading scorers were juniors and sophomores: Abigail Ferrell, Kalea Woodyatt, Marianne Barber and Rylee Gurney.
Unlike a lot of Farmington teams last year that were senior-heavy, the girls soccer team figures to have several returning starters and key contributors, though the biggest position to fill is at goalkeeper, where Naomi Kehl singlehandedly won a couple of games for the Phoenix last year.
Bonneville, the 5A state runners-up, figures to be the best challenge to Farmington for the Region 5 race.
The Lakers were extraordinarily young last year, led in scoring by Summer Diamond (12 goals, 10 assists, currently a sophomore), Sadie Beardall (seven goals, four assists, also a sophomore) and current senior Elle Burton (six goals).
They had a handful of sophomores score big goals at big times, so there figures to be plenty of experience in Bonneville's ranks. The big question is in defense, where the Lakers graduated their two stalwart senior centerbacks, Hailey Price and Bree Pedersen.
There was a large gap last year between Farmington, Bonneville and the rest of the region, so it remains to be seen how Box Elder (3-12, 1-9), Viewmont, Bountiful or Woods Cross fare this time around.
No coach in the region responded to a preseason questionnaire.
REGION 10
Defending 4A state champion and Region 10 champion Ogden figures to look a little different this year.
The Tigers have a new coach, Ryan Robinson, and graduated several of their best players who guided last year's team to a championship run, namely Alysia Butters, Kadrey Howell, Brynn Soelberg, Mackenzie Kalista and Anabel Haaser.
They're expected to return forward Abby Beus (12 goals, 12 assists), goalkeeper Allison Collinwood (10 shutouts), forward Tori Kalista (12 goals, five assists) and forward Bonita Gray (three goals, four assists) among a large group of juniors and sophomores who got playing time last year.
Cedar Valley, last year's second-place team in the region, figures to be the biggest challenge to the crown since the Aviators graduated just four seniors from last year's team that split with Ogden in the regular season.
Ben Lomond has a new head coach, William Echeverria, who's been the boys head coach for the past two seasons.
The Scots graduated 13-goal forward Samantha Diaz and start the year with a wide spectrum of non-region opponents — 6A Kearns, 2A St. Joseph, 4A Bear River — before meeting Ogden on Aug. 24.
AROUND THE NORTH
Morgan graduated leading scorer Sydney Cragun (24 goals) but returns virtually everybody else from last year's semifinal team. The Trojans had just three seniors in 2019.
Another team that should relatively hit the ground running again is St. Joseph, which scored 68 goals in 14 matches last year led by the sophomore trio of Sam Munson (20 goals and 11 assists), Ellen Rickerd (16 and eight assists) and Ciera Aguirre (13 and 14 assists).
Bear River had just one win last season and plays in a tough Region 10 that produced two state semifinal teams and one finalist (Ridgeline).
Note: All player information was taken from last season's rosters and statistics that were either posted online by teams or provided to the Standard-Examiner.