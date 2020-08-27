LAYTON — Layton junior Hannah Roe took a deep sigh, looked at her taped left wrist and approached the lonely soccer ball as a silent home crowd held its breath Thursday.
After each team made three shootout penalty kicks following two extra sessions in sweltering heat, Davis missed over the crossbar and the Lancers had a chance to take the lead.
Roe converted, and when Davis missed high again, the Lancers didn’t have to take their final kick, winning the shootout 4-3.
In a classic matchup of the two undefeated teams in Region 1, the Lancers rode away with a victory over Davis after a 3-3 draw in a double-overtime dandy.
“Every time before a game, I put tape on my wrist and put something on there that I need to work on, and I work through it, and I always achieve it,” Roe said. “I just keep working at it when I’m not doing very good and I step it up and do it better.”
Davis (6-1, 4-1 Region 1) got an early goal in the fifth minute from Olivia Flint, assisted by Alizabeth Arevalo, that held up midway through the first half.
Then Erin Bailey got into the act for the Lancers, assisting to Brooklyn Pritchett at 28:36 to tie it 1-1.
Bailey added a pair of goals for Layton (6-1, 5-0) as the Lancers built a 3-1 lead at the break.
“We knew we had to play our game,” Bailey said. “In a game like this, they could counter and capitalize if we try to stall, so we had to keep pushing forward.”
The Lancers didn’t back off, but Davis did rally back in a clutch second half with two scores to get back in the game.
Grace Nicol closed the gap to 3-2, netting a long shot from the left angle in the 62nd minute, but time was running out.
In what could have been a devastating blow to the Lancers, Arevalo tied it at 3-3, slipping in a goal with only 44 seconds left and sending the game into a pair of scoreless overtimes.
“Once they got that third goal we knew we had to put it into a different gear, because if they score again, it’s over for us,” Bailey said.
Davis coach Souli Phongsavath exhorted his team to fight through the overtimes, noting they were being outworked by the Lancers, urging them to avoid a less-than-pleasant Friday practice.
“We had cramps going on and kind of a matter of being in shape,” Phongsavath said. “We don’t really condition during the season. In overtime, they were more likely to score than we were.”
Bailey, Kaitlyn Richins and Brooklyn Nelson scored for the Lancers on the penalty kicks, while Nicol, Arevalo and Annie Haycock tallied for the Darts. But Davis then kicked two straight over the crossbar while Roe hit the game-winner for the Lancers in between the Davis misses.
“The number one rule in taking PK’s is it has to be on frame,” Phongsavath said. “We did that twice. We practice penalty kicks, but you don’t know how they will react when they’re up there with the pressure.”
The something Roe put on her wrist Thursday? “Press Hard” — “because I haven’t been putting in 100% and pressing hard on their defense, so that’s something I definitely worked on and I think I achieved it.”
Davis meanwhile, is going to be doing a lot of running.