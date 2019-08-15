OGDEN — Kadrey Howell tallied a hat trick as Ogden girls soccer cut down Orem in a 6-1 win Thursday.
Victoria Kalista, Brynn Soelberg and Alysia Butters each netted once for Ogden (3-1). Abby Beus had two assists while Victoria Kalista, Grace Pulley, Anabel Haaser and Mackenzie Kalista each assisted once.
DAVIS 2, SYRACUSE 0
SYRACUSE — Taygan Sill earned the shutout while Annie Haycock and Ruth Wright scored as Davis (4-0, 2-0 Region 1) won at Syracuse (2-2, 0-2).
FREMONT 1, WEBER 0
PLEASANT VIEW — Macy Parke netted the game’s only goal on a first-half penalty kick as Fremont picked up a road at Weber (1-3, 1-1 Region 1).
Sydney Stephens got the clean sheet for the Silverwolves (2-2, 1-1).
NORTHRIDGE 2, CLEARFIELD 0
LAYTON — Northrigde scored two second-half goals in a shutout win over Clearfield (1-2, 0-2 Region 1).
Tiani Fonoti and Ella Sanders each found the back of the net for the Knights (4-0, 2-0). Josie Loock assisted both goals. Mariah Dean earned the clean sheet.
FARMINGTON 3, RIVERTON 0
FARMINGTON — Naomi Kehl earned a shutout and Abby Orison scored two first-half goals as Farmington blanked Riverton.
Sydney Randall found the back of the net for the Phoenix (4-0) in the second half.
JORDAN 2, VIEWMONT 0
SANDY — Viewmont (0-4) gave up a goal in each half in a shutout loss at Jordan.
BOX ELDER 2, BEAR RIVER 1
BRIGHAM CITY — Bear River found the net first but Box Elder scored the last two goals for the win.
Pricilla Ramos netted the equalizer in the 67th minute for Box Elder (2-2-1). McKenna Ricks scored the game-winner in the 71st minute.
Bentley Lorimer put Bear River (1-2) ahead with a goal in the 59th minute.
BOUNTIFUL 7, WEST JORDAN 0
BOUNTIFUL — Bountiful (2-2) claimed a shutout win over West Jordan. No stats were reported.
