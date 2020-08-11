MORGAN — Viana Johnson earned a clean sheet and Morgan High girls soccer scored two second-half goals in a 3-0 home win Tuesday over Juab.
Brooklyn Field, Sadie McGreer and Sydney Erickson each netted for the Trojans (3-0).
Capri Jones had two assists.
ROY 1, WEST 0
ROY — Kambrie Buttars scored a first-half goal on an assist by Trinity Garcia to lift Roy to a home win over West.
Kenna Conley earned the clean sheet for the Royals (1-1).
BONNEVILLE 2, JUDGE MEMORIAL 1
SALT LAKE CITY — Summer Diamond tallied a goal and an assist as Bonneville broke a 0-0 halftime tie in a win at Judge Memorial.
Gabby Carlson netted the Lakers’ (3-0) first score.
ROWLAND HALL 4, BEAR RIVER 1
SALT LAKE CITY — Morgan Noyes netted a goal for Bear River but it wasn’t enough as the Bears (0-2) fell on the road at Rowland Hall.
KEARNS 4, BEN LOMOND 0
OGDEN — Ben Lomond gave up three second-half goals in a season-opening home loss to Kearns on Monday.